Missouri lands 6-7 former Texas A&M commit Kobe Brown to round out 2019 hoops class

When Kobe Brown first committed to Texas A&M in the fall, he had a hard time choosing the Aggies over Missouri, after thoroughly enjoying his visit to Columbia and envisioning himself in Cuonzo Martin’s system.

After the Aggies parted ways with Billy Kennedy, Brown was looking for the staff that was the closest to resembling Kennedy’s. On Tuesday that turned out to be Missouri.

The Tigers gained a commitment from Brown, a three-star recruit, after a lengthy ceremony. He chose Missouri over Penn State, Vanderbilt and Minnesota.

“It was definitely tough to not pick Missouri (the first time),” Brown told The Star. “I connected with (the Aggies’) coaches first. I’m glad I ended up at Missouri.”

Brown signed with Texas A&M but asked out of his letter of intent after Kennedy was fired at the end of the season. Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams replaced Kennedy in College Station, but Brown was only interested in playing there under Kennedy.

A 6-foot-7 physical wing, Brown is a mismatch forward who fits Martin’s bill of a player that can play multiple positions. Brown said Martin sold him on playing all over the floor at Missouri and making an immediate impact. Brown said he doesn’t consider himself a guard or a forward, but just a basketball player, which is Martin’s type of language.

“Coach Martin is a typical guy,” Brown said. “He told me I could come in and play as a combo guard, combo forward, play all over the court. Come in and play as hard as I can.”

As a senior at Lee High School in Huntsville, Alabama, Brown averaged 24.1 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists per game. He was chosen Huntsville Region Player of the Year by AL.com. He’ll likely split time with fellow freshman Tray Jackson at power forward and will be used by Martin as a wing in some of his creative four-guard lineups. Brown said he thinks his shooting will immediately translate to the college game, but needs to go into the summer working on everything because of the level of competition.

He joins signees Jackson and Mario McKinney in Missouri’s 2019 recruiting class. Brown said he’s pondering a sports management major in college. Missouri still has one open scholarship it could use, but coach Cuonzo Martin said on Tuesday that the Tigers could pocket it for its 2020 class.