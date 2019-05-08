Auburn upsets Missouri 3-0 in SEC Tournament as Tigers await NCAA Tournament fate

Missouri’s first appearance in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in two years ended with an early exit.

After a rain-delay that stalled the MU’s start against Auburn by five hours, seventh-seeded Missouri fell to Auburn, the No. 10 seed, 3-0 on Wednesday night. Auburn will play Tennessee, the No. 2 seed, on Thursday afternoon.

Auburn went up on Missouri 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI single by catcher Kendall Veach and added to it in the fifth off a two-run home run by outfielder Morgan Podany.

Missouri had five hits for the game against Auburn ace Chardonnay Davis but was unable to convert multiple situations with runners in scoring position. For the game, MU left eight runners in scoring position, while Auburn left just three. Of its five hits, MU had just one extra-base hit.

Outfielder Brooke Wilmes, who was named to the SEC all-first team on Tuesday, went 1-for-4, and infielder Jazmyn Rollins went 0-for-2. Rollins was named to the SEC all-freshman team on Wednesday.

Missouri now turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament selection show, which airs on Sunday, to learn its postseason fate. With the loss, the Tigers fall 32-23, but has the resume to earn an NCAA Tournament berth. MU lost to Oklahoma in the Norman regional final in last year’s NCAA Tournament.