This week in Mizzou recruiting: Kareem Reid, Jake LaRavia, Justice Sueing and more

Welcome back to another edition of the weekly recruiting column.

Let’s dive in. Sorry if that first sentence was too formal for everyone.

Target updates: 2019

Missouri was able to watch Kareem Reid last week in Connecticut as Cuonzo Martin made the trip to the Northeast to see the 6-foot-8 forward that recently reclassified from the 2020 class to 2019. Appears that Reid didn’t fully fit the Tigers’ bill, and now the Tigers are moving on.

PowerMizzou.com reported that Missouri has been in touch with former SIU-Edwardsville pledge Jake LaRavia, who has the Tigers in his top three along with Indiana State and Purdue. Neither MU or the Boilermakers have offered yet. It appears Purdue is the school the 6-foot-8 forward is holding out for. I would expect him in black and gold next year, just not MU’s.

The one 2019 target that Missouri appears to have back on its radar is Kobe Brown, who has decommitted from Texas A&M. The 6-foot-7 senior can play on the wing and some small-ball power forward opened his recruitment back up after the Aggies fired Billy Kennedy. It’s unknown if new A&M coach Buzz Williams will try and get him back.

Brown’s camp has been radio silent since he back out of his A&M commitment and since he already visited Missouri, he would likely use his three remaining official visits elsewhere. Missouri’s staff is all up in Minneapolis this weekend at the Final Four, so I wouldn’t expect anything new anytime soon.

Cornell Mann/Nebraska

With Nebraska hiring Fred Hoiberg to be its next head coach, I’ve received a lot of questions on MU assistant coach Cornell Mann, who worked with ‘The Mayor’ at Iowa State.

Disclaimer: I could very well be wrong here. But from the people I’ve talked to, I’d be surprised if he leaves for Nebraska. Mann has already been an assistant at Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Dayton, Iowa State and Oakland before coming to MU. I think he can wait for the right head coaching opportunity to come along and Nebraska is a step down, or a lateral move at best, in terms of basketball programs.

Obviously a lot more goes into these decisions than just the brand name, but I don’t see him leaving for a job like that. I could be wrong and we’ll likely know more by next week.

Justice Sueing

Another thing my phone blew up over was California transfer Justice Sueing, who averaged 14.7 points and six rebounds last season for a bad Golden Bears team.

Sueing signed with Martin out of high school and stuck with the program after Martin left for MU. He’d have to sit a year and then would have two years of eligibility remaining. I think he’s a guy Missouri will look into, but he doesn’t really fit a need them as much as a frontcourt player would. He has more length than MU freshmen Torrence Watson and Javon Pickett, but he seems like more of a luxury than a necessity.

Sueing seems like a great program guy as he plans to go to dental school after his hoops career is over and seems to take care of business in the classroom. Reading up on him, you can tell why Martin recruited him. He checks a lot of boxes that guys like Pickett do. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the NCAA is handing out transfer waivers these days like candy. If MU thinks he can play immediately, that changes the equation here.

A football nugget

Barry Odom was chatting up former MU football player Michael Logan after Thursday’s spring practice. Logan is the father of Rock Bridge defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding, a 2020 recruit, that just picked up an offer from Texas. Missouri remains in great shape to land him, but the Longhorns and Notre Dame will be programs to watch in his courting.