Missouri women get a No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Drake on Friday

Robin Pingeton is going home to Iowa.

The Missouri women’s basketball team landed a No. 7 seed in the Greensboro Regional of the NCAA Tournament and the Tigers will travel to Iowa City to play Drake, a No. 10 seed, at 3 p.m. Friday in a first-round game shown on ESPN2. The Bulldogs got an at-large bid after losing to Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.

Should Missouri beat Drake, it could set up an interesting matchup for Pingeton in round two Sunday if No. 2 seed Iowa advances. Pingeton’s sister Lisa played at Iowa under coach C. Vivian Stringer, who now coaches at Rutgers. The Hawkeyes are currently coached by Lisa Bluder, who was Pingeton’s college coach at St. Ambrose from 1986-90.

Missouri is 1-3 all-time against Drake and 1-5 against Iowa. Should the Tigers win their first two games, the Tigers will head to Greensboro, N.C., to likely face North Carolina State. There is a sense of urgency for the Tigers to get to the Sweet 16, with star player Sophie Cunningham in her final season. Missouri was upset as a five seed by Florida Gulf Coast in the first round last year, despite the Tigers having their deepest team in years.

The draw is favorable for Missouri geographically, because Iowa City is a four-hour drive from Columbia. Missouri (23-10) had a strong showing at the SEC Women’s Tournament, making it to the semifinals for the first time in program history before falling to top seed Mississippi State.