Missouri beats Georgia in SEC Tournament for first postseason win under Cuonzo Martin

Missouri’s first postseason win under coach Cuonzo Martin looked a lot like its other victories this season: ugly.

The No. 12 seed Tigers (15-16) defeated No. 13 seed Georgia 71-61 in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. MU will play fifth-seeded Auburn on Thursday in the second round. Tipoff is slated for around 2:30 p.m.

Senior Jordan Geist led all scorers with a career-high 30 points while freshman Xavier Pinson added 15. Jordan Harris led Georgia with 26.

Missouri faced a more aggressive Georgia team than it did a week ago in Athens. After holding star player Nic Claxton to nine points in MU’s blowout win, Claxton had just as many in the first half alone. Foul trouble on multiple players caused Martin to drastically shift his rotations after Jeremiah Tilmon, Xavier Pinson and Jordan Geist all had two or more fouls in the first half.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Despite holding Georgia (11-21) without a basket for over six minutes, the Bulldogs kept pace at the free-throw line. After extending its lead to seven points with 10 minutes left in the first half, a 9-1 run by Georgia allowed the Bulldogs to retake the lead. Geist would keep Georgia from running away with the game. The 6-foot-2 senior had 14 points in the first half, leading all scorers, but MU still trailed 34-32.

Kevin Puryear tied the score at 34-34, but MU couldn’t pull away with Javon Pickett and Torrence Watson both struggling on offense. Tilmon picked up his third foul 45 seconds into the second half, but Martin elected to keep him in the game until the next media timeout. Tilmon picked up his fourth with 12:17 left and promptly headed to the bench.

Mitchell Smith hit a pair of free throws that built MU’s lead to seven. Geist added a three as MU continued to battle foul trouble from Pinson and Reed Nikko. Geist’s free throw with 3:31 left extended Missouri’s lead to 10, its largest of the game. Missouri was able to shut down Claxton in the second half, holding him to just two points as he battled his own foul trouble. He finished with 11 points.

In its last meeting against Auburn on Jan. 30, Bruce Pearl’s squad blew out MU 92-58 after Mizzou trailed by just three at halftime. Missouri had only 11 turnovers against Georgia after having 20 against Auburn. Auburn ranked No. 1 by KenPom for defensive turnover percentage at 25.1.