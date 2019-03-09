Missouri closes regular season with loss to Ole Miss despite 20 from Xavier Pinson

On a night in which Missouri honored its seniors for sticking with the program through unprecedented losing, the Tigers’ freshmen stole the show.

Xavier Pinson scored a career-high 20 points while Torrence Watson added 14 in a 73-68 loss to Ole Miss (20-11, 10-8 SEC). Missouri (14-16, 5-13 SEC) will be the No. 12 seed in the SEC Tournament and face Georgia at 6 Wednesday night in Nashville, Tenn.

The loss is yet another SEC game in which the Tigers blew a double-digit lead in the second half and went on to lose. Rebels junior guard Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 21 points while Devontae Shuler added 18. Missouri freshman guard Javon Pickett didn’t play because of back spasms.

In the first half, Missouri was stagnant and hampered by Jordan Geist and Pinson in foul trouble. Geist picked up a flagrant foul for elbowing Rebels guard Breein Tyree in the face and picked up his third foul with 4:50 left in the first half. From there, it was all Pinson.

He scored seven points in the final minutes while playing with two fouls, including a pair of difficult layups through traffic and a stepback three. Pinson keyed a 8-0 MU run that gave the Tigers a 24-19 lead following a seven-minute stretch without a field goal.

Pinson, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, found Jeremiah Tilmon on consecutive plays for wide open baskets. Watson continued his hot scoring streak with nine points in the first half and MU led 34-26 at halftime.

Pinson opened the second half with a layup and a three, extending MU’s lead to seven. Pinson’s basket sparked a 7-0 run that was capped by a dunk from Watson through a pair of defenders. A 13-3 run by the Rebels erased Missouri’s double-digit lead. Breein Tyree tied the score at 46-46 with a long three, causing the Tigers to call timeout.

Missouri scored four points out of the timeout. But Tyree hit another three with 4:50 left, giving Ole Miss the lead, and Shuler extended it with a transition dunk. Missouri got the lead back but Terrence Davis tied the score with a posterizing dunk over Tilmon with 1:50 left.

Watson’s two attempts to tie the score in the final minute rimmed out and Geist couldn’t get a good look from three with 22 seconds left.