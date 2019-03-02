Big shots from Watson, Puryear carry Mizzou to victory over South Carolina

South Carolina’s comeback was stopped in its tracks by Missouri’s Torrence Watson.
The Gamecocks had sliced a double-digit deficit to four with less than six minutes remaining when Watson went to work.
He buried three-pointers on successive possessions and led the Tigers to a 78-63 home victory on Saturday afternoon.
A slam by Keyshawn Bryant had pulled South Carolina to 58-54 with 5:51 remaining. South Carolina had the momentum, scoring quickly and efficiently to chip into Missouri’s lead, which had stretched to 13 earlier in the half.
But Watson calmly knocked in a triple. Bryant quickly answered again, and on the Tigers’ next possession, Watson missed a deep three.
Mizzou grabbed the offensive rebound, swung it back around to Watson, who didn’t miss this time.
On the Tigers’ next possession, a terrific bounce pass from Kevin Puryear led to a Reed Nikko slam, and the lead was back to 10.
Watson finished with 20 points, and Puryear had his best game in SEC play with 18 points.
Puryear had not hit double digits in a conference game until Saturday, and since not starting a game at the end of January, his minutes had diminished. Coach Cuonzo Martin’s preference of a four-guard set changed the lineup dynamic.
But when called upon Saturday, Puryear delivered, getting his points around the basket and free-throw line. His final bucket was the most artistic, when the left-hander crossed the lane to his right and flipped in a scoop with his right hand for a three-point play.
Coach Frank Martin’s Gamecocks were playing short-handed. Freshman guard A.J. Lawson suffered a severe ankle sprain in the previous game. He’s South Carolina’s second leading scorer at 13.9 points per game. The Gamecocks were down to seven scholarship players available.
South Carolina needed scoring leader Chris Silva to step up, but he collected his second foul with 10:28 remaining in the first half and logged only seven first-half minutes. Silva fouled out after scoring 12.
From a conference position standpoint, the game was especially meaningful to South Carolina, which entered the game at 9-6 and in fourth place.
Mizzou ended a four-game losing streak, improving to 4-12 in the SEC and 13-15 overall. The Gamecocks dropped to 14-15 overall.
Missouri continued its salute to the past when it paid tribute to the 1993-94 team that won the Big Eight championship with a 14-0 record. Coach Norm Stewart, along with several standouts from that team such as Melvin Booker and Jevon Crudup, joined the team on the floor.
