Missouri Tigers basketball at Mississippi State: Time, TV, lineups, prediction

When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV/radio: SEC Network: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 10.6 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 7.0 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.6 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 14.2 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. 6.4 P No. Mississippi State Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Reggie Perry 6-10 Fr. 9.6 F 24 Abdul Ado 6-11 So.. 5.4 G 23 Tyson Carter 6-4 Jr. 9.3 G 11 Quinndary Weatherspoon 6-4 Sr. 18.6 G 2 Lamar Peters 6-0 Jr. 12

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

About Missouri (12-14, 3-11 SEC): It was Groundhog Day for Missouri on Saturday as the Tigers once again lost a game they led by double digits in the second half. Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul issues appear to have returned as he played just 15 minutes and had a flagrant foul that “changed the game” in the eyes of MU coach Cuonzo Martin. Tilmon’s foul sent him back to the bench in the second half and allowed Florida to get back into the game after MU was up 12. Javon Pickett and Jordan Geist continue to be the offensive focal points for MU as Mark Smith might get shut down for the season because of a lingering left ankle injury.

About Mississippi State (20-7, 8-6 SEC): Ben Howland might be heading back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since his days at UCLA. The Bulldogs are one of the deepest teams in the Southeastern Conference and enter Tuesday’s game on a four-game winning streak. Quinndary Weatherspoon is one of the top scorers in the SEC and can hit shots all over the floor, while his brother Nick is a reliable scoring option for the Bulldogs off the bench. Lamar Peters is a steady presence in the backcourt and Reggie Perry is making a case to be on the SEC all-freshman team.

Prediction: Mississippi State has depth, while Missouri does not. The Bulldogs have a lot of scoring options while MU only has a few. And it’s a road game. Mississippi State 75, Missouri 65