Jeremiah Tilmon’s flagrant foul sparks Florida rally as Gators drop Missouri 64-60

After getting called out for their effort by Cuonzo Martin on Tuesday, Missouri’s young team had a chance to respond with an impressive road win at Florida.

Instead, MU (12-14, 3-11 SEC) blew another double-digit lead in the second half and fell 64-60 in to the Gators (16-11, 8-6 SEC) after a flagrant foul by Jeremiah Tilmon rallied florida. Jordan Geist led MU with 16 points, while Javon Pickett added 15 in the loss in Gainesville, Fla. KeVaughn Allen led Florida with a game-high 17 points.

“This is a tough pill to swallow,” Martin said.





Missouri’s freshmen backcourt carried the Tigers in the first half, combining for 18 of the team’s first 30 points. Torrence Watson hit a pair of corner threes, while Pickett did a little bit of everything for MU. Pickett had seven points, four rebounds and an assist in the first half. Tilmon scored six early points as MU built an early 10-6 lead before Jalen Hudson’s long three put Florida up 11-10. Martin said after the game that he thought Watson and Pickett grew up on Saturday because of the plays they made for MU all game.

The Tigers got the lead back and stretched it to eight points on an 8-0 run, led by Pinson and Watson. Tilmon picked up his second foul with 6:44 left in the first half, but Martin left him in. And to Tilmon’s credit, he went the rest of the first half without hearing a whistle blown his way. A floater by Geist sent MU into halftime up 33-24.

Tilmon’s third foul came 33 seconds into the second half, but his fourth did major damage for Missouri. Tilmon, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, elbowed a Florida player in the back of the neck and Tilmon was called for a flagrant foul with 17 minutes left. The Tigers held a 12-point lead at the time but saw Florida go on a 12-4 run to make it a one-possession game for most of the second half.

“It changed the game,” Martin said of Tilmon’s foul.

Missouri held Florida freshman guard Noah Locke scoreless for the first 33 minutes, but his first basket was a big one: His three gave Florida a 53-52 lead. It was Florida’s first lead since midway through the first half. Martin put Tilmon and Pinson back into the game, each with four fouls, with 6:30 remaining. Both fouled out of within two minutes. Tilmon finished with eight points and four rebounds in 15 minutes on Saturday. A pair of free throws by Kevarrius Hayes put Florida ahead 57-56 with just under five minutes remaining.

With 42.7 seconds remaining, Missouri had a chance to take the lead, down 61-60, but Watson’s drive to the basket rimmed out. Pickett’s attempt from three with 8 seconds left also rimmed out.

The Tigers’ next game is on Tuesday at Mississippi State. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.