No. 4 Kentucky blows out Missouri 66-58 on Derrick Chievous night, Jordan Geist scores 11

Hangovers after big upsets don’t exist for John Calipari and Kentucky.

A few days removed from beating No. 1 Tennessee, the No. 4 Wildcats (22-4, 11-2 SEC) beat Missouri (12-13, 3-10 SEC) 66-58 for the Tigers’ second straight loss. It’s the first time this season that Missouri has a losing record.

Walk-on Ronnie Suggs led MU with a 13 points in the Tigers’ loss and was the one of the few highlights during an evening that retired all-time leading scorer Derrick Chievous, who also donned Suggs’ No. 3. The performance for Suggs was a career-high in points at MU since he transferred from Bradley. Jordan Geist added 11 points.

Suggs will have to change numbers at the end of the season and was recently put on scholarship for the remainder of the year.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Kentucky sophomore PJ Washington and freshman Tyler Hero led the Wildcats with 18 points apiece, while freshman Ashton Hagans added 12.

Missouri was able to stay within striking distance of Kentucky in the opening minutes, largely thanks to the officials and a four-minute scoring drought by the Wildcats. The zebras called 17 fouls in the first 17 minutes, which made it hard for the game to develop any sort of pace.

A floater by Mitchell Smith gave MU a brief 11-10 lead during UK’s scoring drought, by PJ Washington ended it the following play with an alley-oop to end it. UK went on a 9-0 run to pull away from MU and never looked back. Smith later left the game after taking an elbow to the head by EJ Montgomery and was taken to the locker room.

Kevin Puryear and Jeremiah Tilmon both had foul trouble in the first half, which is when MU started to let the game slip away. Martin later put Puryear back in with two fouls but kept Tilmon on the bench, despite letting him play with two fouls at Ole Miss on Saturday.

Kentucky had some foul trouble of its own, with graduate center Reid Travis picking up his second foul with 8:11 left in the first half. Travis picked up his third shortly after halftime and heard it from Calipari once he took his place on the bench. The Wildcats had plenty of firepower without Travis to head into halftime with a 41-23 lead after Nick Richards dunked over a pair of Tigers with six seconds left.

Missouri came out of halftime by scoring five consecutive points, prompting Calipari to call timeout, but the Wildcats had the lead back up to 20 points a few minutes later.

Sophomore guard Mark Smith played for the second consecutive game after missing the previous six with a left ankle sprain. Smith played 21 minutes after playing just 14 minutes at Ole Miss and appears to have fully recovered from the injury.





In the second half, Missouri got the deficit down to as little as 13, but struggled to get much closer for most of the half. Tilmon had an impressive spin move to the basket with 14 minutes left to make the score 50-36 and dunked over Tyler Hero with 3:30 left to cut the deficit to 11.

Torrence Watson drilled a three with 2:38 left to cut the UK lead down to 10. Watson added another with 13 seconds left to cut it to six.

Missouri’s next game is at Florida on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU.