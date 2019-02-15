Missouri Tigers basketball at Ole Miss Rebels: Time, TV and a prediction

When/where: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, The Pavillion, Oxford, Miss.

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 11.2 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 7.4 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.3 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.8 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. 6.3 P No. Mississippi Ht. Yr. PPG F 13 Dominik Olejniczak 7-0 Jr. 5.8 F 14 KJ Buffen 6-7 Fr. 5.8 G 13 Terrence Davis 6-4 Sr. 15.9 G 4 Breein Tyree 6-2 Jr. 18.6 G 2 Devontae Shuler 6-2 So. 9.6

About Missouri (12-11, 3-8 SEC): Missouri is coming off a home win against Arkansas and is expected to get sophomore Mark Smith back. He’s missed the last six games because of a sprained left ankle. Jeremiah Tilmon returned for Tuesday’s win over Arkansas following emergency oral surgery and had 21 points and five rebounds. The Tigers’ offense continues to look better with freshman point guard Xavier Pinson running it, which opens up the floor for senior Jordan Geist and allows him to play off the ball more. Junior walk-on Ronnie Suggs was put on scholarship the rest of the season after a five-point performance against the Razorbacks. He’s given MU good minutes all season.

About Mississippi (17-7, 7-4 SEC): Ole Miss is now a basketball school? The Rebels are playing like it under first-year coach Kermit Davis. Mississippi has wins over teams such as Auburn and Mississippi State, who were both ranked at the time, and the Rebels have won three straight heading into Saturday’s game. Junior Breein Tyree is the SEC’s second-leading scorer at 18.6 points per game and has been a revelation since Davis moved him from point to shooting guard. Terrence Davis is one the best seniors in the conference and freshman Blake Hinson (8.9 PPG) is looking like the player MU wished it got. Hinson chose Ole Miss over MU.

Prediction: If Smith plays MU can make this one interesting. Tilmon’s foul trouble and turnovers appear to be taken care of. Now it’s three-point shooting. If MU hits 10 threes in the game, the Tigers leave with a win. For now, the Rebels keep things rolling. Ole Miss 70, Missouri 62