Missouri to drop or maintain football ticket prices for 2019 season, move student section

The south end zone won’t be the only thing getting a makeover at Memorial Stadium in 2019.

Missouri announced major changes to its football ticketing prices on Monday, with 85 percent of tickets set to see a price drop or no change in cost. On average, MU fans buying season tickets are expected to save $132 per seat as a result of the price decrease.

Attendance was slightly down for the 2018 season despite MU having a reduced stadium capacity because of construction. An average of 51,466 fans per game attended games at Memorial Stadium in 2018, down from 51,490 in 2017.

Missouri’s student all-sports pass will cost just $150, down from $260. The price decrease comes at a slight location cost, as students will be relocated to the northeast and southeast corners of the stadium after being directly behind the opposing bench in 2018. Missouri got a waiver for its student section last season because of the construction of the $98 million south end zone project, which is set to open this fall. Per Southeastern Conference rules, Missouri was required to move its student seating after switching sidelines from east to west last season.

The stadium will also number sections instead of a combination of letters and numbers that confused fans in past years.

“We’ve surveyed fans and really tried to look at what we’re doing,” said Jim Sterk, Missouri’s athletic director. “The results of those and some focus groups that we had with our fanbase looking at our sales and secondary sales We did a holistic look at how can we make this better for our fans.”

Should the NCAA postpone or lift its bowl ban on Missouri for 2019, the Tigers should have a strong season with the addition of former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. Missouri returns multiple starters on both sides of the ball and has the schedule to contend for the SEC East Division title, if the NCAA stands down. The athletic department plans to submit its appeal on the ruling by Friday.