Missouri moves assistant coach A.J. Ofodile to tight ends, Garrick McGee to wideouts

A.J. Ofodile is returning to his old position.

Missouri’s wideouts coach will move to coach tight ends, a position in which he was an all-conference player at MU and in the NFL, according to his Twitter page. A source told The Star that former analyst Garrick McGee will move to coach wideouts for the 2019 season.

Ofodile joined Barry Odom’s staff in 2016 as the director of recruiting and was promoted to wideouts coach before the 2018 season. An all-Big Eight player in the 1990s, Ofodile inherits a talented position group, led by junior Albert Okwuegbunam. The 6-foot-5 junior recently announced that he would pass on the chance to turn professional early and return to MU for another season. The tight end room also has redshirt freshman Messiah Swinson, who would have played if not for a torn ACL in fall camp, and Blue Springs graduate Daniel Parker, who emerged as an all-SEC freshman after converting from defensive end.

McGee, the former coach at Alabama-Birmingham, served as a senior offensive analyst this past season for Odom and was added to the staff a few weeks ago in a full-time role to be determined. He too, inherits a talented position room led by sophomores Jalen Knox and Kam Scott and graduate transfer Jonathan Nance. McGee previously coached wideouts at Northwestern, Toledo, UNLV and Northern Iowa.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Missouri recently added former Texas Tech defensive coordinator David Gibbs in an unspecified role. The program plans to start spring football practices on March 3.