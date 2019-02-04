Mizzou to retire Derrick Chievous’ jersey at Kentucky game, John Brown’s soon after

As a player, Derrick Chievous left his mark all over Missouri’s record books, finishing his career as the Tigers’ career leading scorer, a feat that still stands.

Now his name will hang from Mizzou Arena’s rafters, too.

Missouri confirmed to The Star that it will retire Chievous’ No. 3 jersey during the Tigers’ Feb. 19 game against Kentucky. He will become the seventh Tiger to have his number retired, joining his former coach Norm Stewart (No. 22) and former teammate Doug Smith (No. 34) among others. The Tigers also plan to retire John Brown’s number at a later date this season, according to PowerMizzou.com.

The athletic department recently changed its requirements to retire jersey numbers after previous standards asked a player to win national player of the year honors in their respective sport and get their undergraduate degree. Missouri recently retired former baseball star Max Scherzer’s No. 31 with its new standards, which require a former athlete to meet at least four of 10 criteria to be considered for the honor. Candidates must be at least 10 years out of school and a member of Missouri’s athletics hall of fame.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Recruited by Stewart out of Holy Cross High School in Queens, New York, Chievous played at Missouri from 1984-88 and led the Tigers to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big Eight regular-season and tournament title. He averaged 19.9 points for his career and was a first-round pick in the 1988 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets and had an eight-year pro career, which included two years with the Rockets and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chievous’ No. 3 has been worn heavily at MU and is currently donned by walk-on junior Ronnie Suggs. Kassius Robertson wore the number in his lone year at Missouri as did Matt Pressey, Tony Criswell, Johnathan Williams III and Stefhon Hannah. It is unclear if Suggs will have to change numbers next season or be allowed to wear the number during his final college season.

Since retiring from basketball, Chievous has been lived in Columbia with his wife, Tami, who runs Mizzou athletics’ academic services, and their three children. Their son Tahki is a freshman basketball player at Father Tolton High School, where Michael and Jontay Porter attended.

Brown was the first major in-state recruit Stewart landed and left Columbia as the Tigers’ career leading scorer in 1973 with 1,421 points. Brown was a first-round pick in the 1973 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Missouri has yet to set the date for Brown’s number retirement.