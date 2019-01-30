Missouri drops third straight game in 92-58 blowout loss at Auburn

A strong first half for Missouri (10-9, 1-6 SEC) quickly evaporated shortly after halftime as the Tigers dropped their third straight game in a 92-58 loss at Auburn (14-6, 3-4 SEC) on Wednesday.

With Mark Whitehead, the Southeastern Conference head of officiating watching, sophomore Jeremiah Tilmon led Missouri with 15 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes with just one foul. Junior guard Jared Harper led Auburn with 16 points.

Sophomore guard Mark Smith missed his second consecutive game after injuring his ankle in the closing minutes of MU’s loss to Arkansas on Jan. 23. Cuonzo Martin used Smith’s absence to drastically shake up the starting five, starting K.J. Santos and Xavier Pinson while bringing Kevin Puryear, a Blue Springs South graduate, off the bench.





Auburn, which entered the game leading KenPom rankings in defensive turnover percentage, wasn’t able to have its way with MU’s turnover issues in the first half, partly due to Pinson. The freshman point guard’s speed and flash helped Missouri break the press and get down the floor quicker, which it wasn’t able to do during its collapse against LSU. Pinson had 10 points and was one of four MU players in double-figures.

Bruce Pearl’s squad hit its four shots, three of which were from three, before missing 10 consecutive threes in a row, which allowed Mizzou to keep pace with Auburn in the first half. With Auburn star center Austin Wiley out to injury, Tilmon had just one foul in the first half and eight points, most of which came on dunks. Tilmon gave MU its first lead of the night with 8:26 left in the first half after he backed down Auburn junior Anfernee McLemore for a dunk to put MU up 18-17.

Watson had 10 points in the first half, his most since Dec. 7 against Oral Roberts, when he had 12 for the game. His free throws late in the first half helped send MU into halftime down 34-31.

Auburn’s three-point shooting troubles became a thing of the past in the second half. A 9-0 run in the second half sparked a 6-for-8 start from behind the arc to open the game into a double-digit lead. Mitchell Smith got Missouri’s deficit down to 10 with a putback off a steal from Geist but Auburn’s fire power was too much for MU.

Missouri’s turnover issues returned in the second half, with the Tigers having 12 that led to 21 points for Auburn. Auburn scored 58 points in the second half while shooting 55 percent from three, while MU just scored 58 for the game.

Despite getting his first career start for MU, Santos didn’t play much, registering a single rebound in just six minutes of action.

The Tigers’ next game is on Saturday against Vanderbilt. It will be MU’s fourth-annual Rally For Rhyan game. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.