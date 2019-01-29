Missouri Tigers basketball vs. Auburn: Time, TV, lineups and a prediction

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Auburn Arena, Auburn, Ala.
TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected lineups:
P
No.
Missouri
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
C
23
Jeremiah Tilmon
6-10
So.
10.2
F
24
Kevin Puryear
6-7
Sr.
8.2
F
4
Javon Pickett
6-4
Fr.
8.1
G
15
Jordan Geist
6-2
Sr.
13.9
G
13
Mark Smith
6-4
So.
12.6
P
No.
Auburn
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
5
Chuma Okeke
6-8
So.
10.4
F
24
Anfernee McLemore
6-7
Jr.
6.9
G
10
Samir Doughty
6-4
Jr.
8.2
G
2
Bryce Brown
6-3
Sr.
16.9
G
1
Jared Harper
5-11
Jr.
15.3
About Missouri (10-8, 1-5 SEC): The Tigers head to Auburn fresh off one of their worst losses under Cuonzo Martin. Missouri blew a 14-point lead in the final 2 miinutes, 14 seconds against then-No. 25 LSU and lost in overtime. Jeremiah Tilmon played a career-high 35 minutes against Will Wade’s Tigers and scored 15 points while Jordan Geist scored a season-high 25 points. Cuonzo Martin said on Tuesday that he expects sophomore Mark Smith to play after he missed Saturday’s game because of an ankle injury.
About Auburn (13-6, 2-4 SEC): Bruce Pearl’s Tigers have had an interesting season after making the NCAA Tournament. Auburn enters Wednesday’s game on a three-game losing streak and hasn’t beaten a team ranked ahead of it all season. Pearl’s team is incredible at forcing turnovers, as Auburn is No. 1 on KenPom in defensive turnover percentage. The team will be without star center Austin Wiley, who has missed the last three games because of a left leg injury. Wiley is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.
Prediction: This couldn’t be a worse matchup for Missouri. Auburn is incredible at forcing turnovers and Missouri’s biggest weakness is ball security. Pearl’s Tigers turn over Missouri more than 25 times in a blowout loss. Auburn 80, Missouri 60
