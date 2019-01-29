University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers basketball vs. Auburn: Time, TV, lineups and a prediction

By Alex Schiffer

January 29, 2019 03:40 PM

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Auburn Arena, Auburn, Ala.

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P

No.

Missouri

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

C

23

Jeremiah Tilmon

6-10

So.

10.2

F

24

Kevin Puryear

6-7

Sr.

8.2

F

4

Javon Pickett

6-4

Fr.

8.1

G

15

Jordan Geist

6-2

Sr.

13.9

G

13

Mark Smith

6-4

So.

12.6

P

No.

Auburn

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

5

Chuma Okeke

6-8

So.

10.4

F

24

Anfernee McLemore

6-7

Jr.

6.9

G

10

Samir Doughty

6-4

Jr.

8.2

G

2

Bryce Brown

6-3

Sr.

16.9

G

1

Jared Harper

5-11

Jr.

15.3

About Missouri (10-8, 1-5 SEC): The Tigers head to Auburn fresh off one of their worst losses under Cuonzo Martin. Missouri blew a 14-point lead in the final 2 miinutes, 14 seconds against then-No. 25 LSU and lost in overtime. Jeremiah Tilmon played a career-high 35 minutes against Will Wade’s Tigers and scored 15 points while Jordan Geist scored a season-high 25 points. Cuonzo Martin said on Tuesday that he expects sophomore Mark Smith to play after he missed Saturday’s game because of an ankle injury.

About Auburn (13-6, 2-4 SEC): Bruce Pearl’s Tigers have had an interesting season after making the NCAA Tournament. Auburn enters Wednesday’s game on a three-game losing streak and hasn’t beaten a team ranked ahead of it all season. Pearl’s team is incredible at forcing turnovers, as Auburn is No. 1 on KenPom in defensive turnover percentage. The team will be without star center Austin Wiley, who has missed the last three games because of a left leg injury. Wiley is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.

Prediction: This couldn’t be a worse matchup for Missouri. Auburn is incredible at forcing turnovers and Missouri’s biggest weakness is ball security. Pearl’s Tigers turn over Missouri more than 25 times in a blowout loss. Auburn 80, Missouri 60

