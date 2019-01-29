Missouri Tigers basketball vs. Auburn: Time, TV, lineups and a prediction

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Auburn Arena, Auburn, Ala.

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 10.2 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 8.2 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.1 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.9 G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 12.6 P No. Auburn Ht. Yr. PPG F 5 Chuma Okeke 6-8 So. 10.4 F 24 Anfernee McLemore 6-7 Jr. 6.9 G 10 Samir Doughty 6-4 Jr. 8.2 G 2 Bryce Brown 6-3 Sr. 16.9 G 1 Jared Harper 5-11 Jr. 15.3

About Missouri (10-8, 1-5 SEC): The Tigers head to Auburn fresh off one of their worst losses under Cuonzo Martin. Missouri blew a 14-point lead in the final 2 miinutes, 14 seconds against then-No. 25 LSU and lost in overtime. Jeremiah Tilmon played a career-high 35 minutes against Will Wade’s Tigers and scored 15 points while Jordan Geist scored a season-high 25 points. Cuonzo Martin said on Tuesday that he expects sophomore Mark Smith to play after he missed Saturday’s game because of an ankle injury.

About Auburn (13-6, 2-4 SEC): Bruce Pearl’s Tigers have had an interesting season after making the NCAA Tournament. Auburn enters Wednesday’s game on a three-game losing streak and hasn’t beaten a team ranked ahead of it all season. Pearl’s team is incredible at forcing turnovers, as Auburn is No. 1 on KenPom in defensive turnover percentage. The team will be without star center Austin Wiley, who has missed the last three games because of a left leg injury. Wiley is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.

Prediction: This couldn’t be a worse matchup for Missouri. Auburn is incredible at forcing turnovers and Missouri’s biggest weakness is ball security. Pearl’s Tigers turn over Missouri more than 25 times in a blowout loss. Auburn 80, Missouri 60