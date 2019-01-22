Missouri basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Time, TV, lineups and a prediction

When/where: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 9.9 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 8.7 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.4 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.7 G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 12.0 P No. Arkansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 10 Daniel Gafford 6-11 So. 16.5 F 2 Adrio Bailey 6-6 Jr. 6.5 G 13 Mason Jones 6-5 So. 14.4 G 1 Isaiah Joe 6-5 Fr. 14.5 G 5 Jalen Harris 6-2 So. 8.3

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

About Missouri (10-6, 1-3 SEC): The Tigers are fresh off a blowout win over Texas A&M in which Jeremiah Tilmon had arguably his best game at MU in terms of fouls. Tilmon didn’t get called for a whistle until late in the game. Jordan Geist continued to be Missouri’s best offensive option and set the pace for the game while Mark Smith drove to the basket more than usual. Coach Cuonzo Martin said he’s spent a lot of time talking with officials about addressing Tilmon’s foul issues and thinks he’s turned a corner on it.

About Arkansas (10-7, 1-4 SEC): The Razorbacks head into Wednesday’s game on a four-game losing streak. The Hogs have one of the best post players in the country in Daniel Gafford, who is a double-double threat after returning for his sophomore season instead of going pro. Martin said on Tuesday that he thought Gafford could have gone pro last year. Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe are good perimeter shooters who could give MU trouble, and Mike Anderson’s press could give MU trouble with its biggest enemy, turnovers.

Prediction: Missouri lost a heartbreaker at Bud Walton Arena last season and goes into Wednesday with a chip on its shoulder. Arkansas is in a must-win scenario itself, which essentially makes this game a pick’em. Arkansas 70, Missouri 68