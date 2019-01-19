Missouri blows out Texas A&M 66-43 for first conference win behind 17 from Jordan Geist

Missouri fans were reminded on Saturday what happens when Jeremiah Tilmon stays out of foul trouble and is a focal point of the offense.

The Tigers (now 10-6, 1-3 SEC) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 66-41 win at Texas A&M (7-9, 1-4 SEC) in a game where Tilmon didn’t pick up a foul until the game’s closing minutes. Tilmon scored 14 points and added six rebounds as MU improved to 19-2 in games where he scores in double-figures. Jordan Geist led MU with 17 points. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

Missouri’s first half was as unconventional as it has had all season. The Tigers had just six turnovers, low by their standards, and were able to run offense through Tilmon, who is usually on the bench a few minutes in. Geist broke a tie game with a long three to put MU up 15-12, and the Tigers capitalized on some sloppy ball movement by the Aggies and strong defensive play by walk-on Ronnie Suggs to build a nine-point lead. Suggs played a career-high 18 minutes for Missouri, and Mark Smith, known as a three-point shooter, drove to the basket for some pointss. Smith finished with 13 points.

Despite a 1-for-6 start from beyond the arc, Missouri was able to make up for it with more emphasis inside, which Tilmon’s presence on the floor helped. He scored eight points in the first half and was able to take advantage of the Aggies’ inexperienced frontcourt, which bullied him last year when Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams was on the team.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin yelled “all you” at Tilmon and senior forward Kevin Puryear when they posted the Aggies up, encouraging them to drive to the rim. Both converted with ease. After being outscored in the paint by 10 points in its Wednesday loss to Alabama, MU outscored Texas A&M 28-10 in the paint. Puryear finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Backup center Reed Nikko had a thunderous, one-handed putback dunk off a missed layup by Javon Pickett that sent Martin marching up and down the floor in celebration with 7:46 left. Geist was fouled while hitting a corner three with 1:47 left in the first half and hit the free throw to convert the four-point play. Missouri went into halftime up 36-21.

Texas A&M’s offense went from bad to worse in the second half. After shooting 24 percent from the field in the first half, it took the Aggies nine minutes to score their first field goal in the second half. Smith hit a three with 11:12 left to double up the Aggies and extend Missouri’s lead to 50-24.

Aggies guard Savion Flagg, who came into SEC play averaging 18 points per game, was held scoreless until 8:26 remained and finished with five points. Aggies forward Josh Nebo led Texas A&M with 12 points.

Missouri’s next game is at Arkansas on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.