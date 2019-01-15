Missouri Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Tipoff time, TV, lineups and prediction

When/Where: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV/Radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 11.9 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 13.8 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.1 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 9.2 C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 9.8 P No. Alabama Ht. Yr. PPG G 2 Kira Lewis Jr. 6-3 Fr. 14.7 G 12 Dazon Ingram 6-5 Jr. 7.8 G 34 Tevin Mack 6-6 Jr. 9.7 G 10 Herbert Jones 6-7 So. 7.3 F 0 Donta Hall 6-9 Sr. 11

About Missouri (9-5, 0-2 SEC): After a snowstorm delayed Missouri’s game at South Carolina by 24 hours, the Tigers had a usual performance against the Gamecocks on Sunday in a 85-75 loss. Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul troubles continued as he only played 13 minutes, 20 turnovers led to 33 points for USC and the Tigers struggled to score before halftime. Freshman Javon Pickett had a career-high 21 points to go along with 14 points from Jordan Geist and Mark Smith. In his last three games, Tilmon has played just 34 minutes and combined for 11 points, three rebounds, nine turnovers and 15 fouls. It’s going to be very hard for Missouri to win with Tilmon producing like that.

About Alabama (10-5, 1-2 SEC): It’s been a weird year for the Crimson Tide. Avery Johnson’s squad has some impressive wins such as Arizona, Stephen F. Austin and then-No. 13 Kentucky, and some weird losses to Texas A&M, Georgia State and Northeastern. Missouri has a size advantage in the post with Tilmon being a few inches taller than Donta Hall, but MU can’t rely on him. Dazon Ingram is one of the best three-point shooters in the conference behind MU’s Mark Smith. Ingram is shooting 46.7 percent from behind the arc.

Prediction: Missouri has little going right for it right now, but Alabama doesn’t warrant much confidence given their start to conference play. This could be a weird game. With Missouri being the home team and in desperate need of a win, the Tigers find a way to snap the two-game losing streak. But this game is truly a pick’em. Missouri 68, Alabama 60