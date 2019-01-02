Why Cierra Porter rejoined Missouri’s women’s basketball team for one more semester

A text to Robin Pingeton may have changed the course of Missouri women’s basketball for the better.

Cierra Porter reached out to Pingeton, her aunt, a few weeks ago to see if she had any eligibility remaining after medically retiring in June. Porter’s knees, which had plagued her for years, were feeling better and the 6-foot-4 senior was interested in giving the game one more shot.

Porter had been out in Denver with her younger brother, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., working for on his marketing deals for Priority Sports. Another brother, Jontay Porter, is out for the season for the Mizzou men’s team because of a torn ACL and MCL.

Pingeton looked into it, and now Missouri has the post presence it has been in dire need of this season.

“It brings a little bit more swag to our team,” forward Sophie Cunningham said. “We look different. We have some height.”

Porter returned in Sunday’s win over Arkansas State and scored four points in 11 minutes. Pingeton said that her niece is “not that far off” with where Missouri wants her to be for the second half of the season.

Missouri is 11-3 heading into Thursday’s game against Mississippi, its first in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers have struggled to rebound in two of its three losses, as South Dakota and Michigan both had 42 rebounds. Porter’s return could help combat that. The SEC is known for having taller post players.

When Porter medically retired in June, Pingeton was never expecting her to be back on the team. But after working out with her brother and feeling a lot less pain, Porter thought she’d be able to play. She originally discussed returning next year with Pingeton, but she didn’t want to wait.

“These are the people I started with,” Porter said. “It just seemed like the right thing. This was supposed to be my senior year anyways.”

Her biggest adjustment has come in conditioning, which will come in time, as will balancing her minutes to keep her knees fresh. Pingeton said that Porter’s knees swelled after Sunday’s game, which was expected.

Missouri has made the NCAA Tournament the last three seasons but has failed to get past the second round.

Joining a team in the middle of the season isn’t something Porter or Pingeton are used to, but the senior forward already has an idea of how to help shake the rust.

“I think I have to go in there pretending like I’ve been there all along,” Porter said. “Everyone’s taller and it’s more physical league. You need height.”

If it works out, Porter could help take MU to places it hasn’t been.