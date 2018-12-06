Missouri basketball vs. Oral Roberts: Tipoff time, TV, projected lineups and score

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected Lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 11.3 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 12.8 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 6.9 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 9.3 C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 9.4 P No. Oral Roberts Ht. Yr. PPG G 10 Sam Kearns 6-0 Jr. 8.3 G 3 Kaelen Malone 6-1 Sr. 9.4 F 23 Emmanuel Nzekwesi 6-8 Jr. 14.9 F 21 Kerwin Smith 6-10 Sr. 4.8 F 14 DeShang Weaver 6-8 Fr. 7.4

About Missouri (5-3): Missouri is looking for its first three-game winning streak of the season after a blowout win over Texas-Arlington. Torrence Watson had a career-high 12 points against the Mavericks, which is an encouraging sign, and Cuonzo Martin expects sophomore K.J. Santos to make his MU debut. Santos has been out because of a fractured right foot. Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon have both scored in double-digits in MU’s last two games and the Tigers’ defense held UTA to just 45 points.

About Oral Roberts (3-8): It’s been a rough start for the Golden Eagles. The team has been blown out in seven of its eight losses and hasn’t looked competitive against Power Five opponents. Senior forward Kerwin Smith is ORU’s best offensive player and should be a good challenge for Tilmon, who was the tallest player on the floor against Texas-Arlington.

Prediction: It should be a repeat performance of Tuesday’s game where Missouri wins by 20 and Martin gets to rest the the starters and empty the bench. K.J. Santos scores a modest 12 points in his Missouri debut. Missouri 75, Oral Roberts 58