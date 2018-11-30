Mizzou volleyball reaches second round of NCAA Tournament for fourth year in a row

For the fourth consecutive year, Missouri volleyball is heading to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 24 Tigers knocked off No. 23 Arizona 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-18) Friday in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will play the winner of Hofstra and No. 6 Nebraska at 7 p.m. Saturday. Kylie Deberg and Dariana Hollingsworth each collected 11 kills, and senior Alyssa Munlyn notched 10 of her own.
Missouri (24-7) has made the NCAA Tournament every year since 2015 and reached the Sweet 16 each of the past two seasons. Wayne Kreklow’s squad could make that three consecutive years with a win their next match.
The victory marked Missouri’s 100th over the past four years.
Arizona jumped to a quick 8-6 lead, but a Wildcats error and Munlyn spike tied the score. The Tigers never looked back, winning six of the next seven points. Munlyn ended the set with an assist from Andrea Fuentes.
Missouri and Arizona were tied 21-21 in the second set, but the Tigers won three of the next four points to take the set, which Hollingsworth ended with a kill. Kreklow’s team finished the final set on a ball-handling error by Arizona’s Julia Patterson.
