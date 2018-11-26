Missouri Tigers vs. Temple: Tipoff time, TV, projected lineups and a prediction

When/Where: Tuesday at 8 p.m., Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV/Radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected Lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG G 13 Mark Smith 6-4 So. 11.6 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 12.8 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 4.8 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 10.2 C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 8.2 P No. Temple Ht. Yr.



G 15 Nate Pierre-Louis 6-4 So. 12.7 G 1 Quinton Rose 6-8 Jr. 17.3 G 10 Shizz Alston Jr. 6-4 Sr. 17.8 F 22 De’Vondre Perry 6-7 So. 6.2 C 24 Ernest Aflakpui 6-10 Sr. 6

About Missouri (3-2):The Tigers are a week removed from their Paradise Jam loss to Kansas State. Cuonzo Martin said on Monday that Jordan Geist hasn’t practiced since the team returned to Columbia but is expected to play. He’s been battling back trouble. Missouri sophomore K.J. Santos is still out with a fractured right foot. The Tigers got good minutes out of Geist and fellow senior Kevin Puryear in the Virgin Islands but haven’t managed to get Jeremiah Tilmon to kick his foul trouble habits. Given Temple’s 6-foot-10 senior Ernest Aflakpui, MU will need Tilmon on the floor on Tuesday.





About Temple (5-1): The Owls are off to a hot start, with big wins over California and Georgia early in the season. Temple has four players in its starting five that can handle the ball and two big scoring threats in Quinton Rose and Shizz Alston Jr. and sophomore Nate Pierre-Louis isn’t a bad backup plan. Owls coach Fran Dunphy is in his final season running the program and has led the program to seven NCAA Tournaments in his 13 seasons as Temple’s coach. The Owls’ lone loss is to VCU, which is a respected mid-major program.

Prediction: Temple 64, Missouri 59- The Owls have too much scoring power for Missouri and its inconsistent offense. The Tigers take the game down to the wire but fall late. Jordan Geist continues his scoring streak despite his back and drops 21 for MU.

