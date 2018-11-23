Grading Missouri’s 38-0 win over Arkansas and looking ahead to its bowl game

Missouri closed out the regular season in fashion with a 38-0 blowout win over Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry to improve to 8-4, surpassing last season’s win total. Drew Lock threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two with the likes of John Elway and Jerry Jones watching.

Play of the game

Akial Byers fumble-recovery touchdown: It was the play of the day for a defensive line that made plenty of them and was started by Jordan Elliott, who had three sacks against Arkansas, and was finished by Byers who has been Missouri’s best defensive lineman all season. The touchdown extended Missouri’s lead to 21-0 and gave Lock a series off.

Grades

Offense — A+: Lock threw for two touchdowns while rushing in two as well and didn’t need to do much in order to secure the game. Emanuel Hall was his usual self and Larry Rountree crossed the 1,000-yard plateau for the season.

Defense — A+: A four-sack game and a touchdown off a fumble recovery shows how far this defense has come. Elliott looks like a fine replacement for Terry Beckner on the defensive line, and MU dropped about five interceptions that you hope are caught next season. It was Missouri’s first conference shutout in eight years, which counts for something.

Special teams — B: Not much was asked of them but Tucker McCann hit his extra points and field goal despite the weather (which he couldn’t always say) and Corey Fatony pinned Arkansas a few times. MU continues to get nothing out of punt return and not much more out of kick return.

Next up

As Missouri prepares for its bowl game here’s two things it should work on before it takes the field again:

Get Damarea Crockett and Albert O back: Missouri’s offense hung 38 points despite the absence of Crockett and Albert Okwuegbunam. It’s bowl game opponent will be a lot harder, which is why it will need all hands on deck. Getting both back would be huge for Lock and the entire offense.

Force more takeaways: Missouri wins when its forcing turnovers a lot more than when it doesn’t. It’s been happening more lately but needs to become a regular part of the defense. If Missouri can force some turnovers in its bowl game, you have to like its chances.