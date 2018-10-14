Grading Missouri’s 39-10 loss to Alabama and looking ahead to Memphis

Missouri dropped its third straight game Saturday, a 39-10 loss to No. 1 Alabama. The Tide were held to a season-low in points, but Missouri’s offense continued to struggle without senior wideouts Emanuel Hall or Nate Brown.

Play of the game

Jerry Jeudy’s 81-yard touchdown: Alabama scored 23 seconds into the game on a beautiful pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jeudy. There wasn’t a Missouri player within 5 feet of Jeudy. Once he scored, you could tell it was going to be a long night.

Grades

Offense — D: Missouri’s offense was once again shorthanded and had to lean on true freshman Jalen Knox and sophomore Albert Okwuegbunam but did little against the Tide’s defense. The Tigers got very little out of the run game and both of Drew Lock’s interceptions were preventable. Lock admitted after the game that he needs to learn from his mistakes faster.

Defense — B-: Only Missouri can say they held Alabama’s top-ranked offense to fewer than 40 points. The Tigers forced a turnover on a sack and fumble and had the Tide settle for field goals at times when they inherited good field position. The secondary continued to struggle though, regardless of the opponent.

Special Teams — B: Tucker McCann made his field goals and Corey Fatony had a few punts that pinned Alabama deep in its own territory. The Tigers’ only blunder on kickoffs was a 50-yard return by Josh Jacobs.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Next up

As Missouri hosts Memphis for homecoming on Saturday, here are two things the Tigers need:

Drew Lock learns from his mistakes: At least three of Lock’s interceptions this season have come on throws he never should have made. Lock said after Saturday’s game that he needs to learn when to just throw the ball away. That needs to start Saturday.

Get a wide receiver back: Hall’s status with the team is unknown after his father died Thursday. Hall was already nursing a groin injury. This offense is night and day without him. Nate Brown appears closer to returning than Hall and Missouri needs him too. The return of either player or both would be huge for Lock.