Missouri basketball player Mitchell Smith suspended from team following DUI arrest

Missouri basketball forward Mitchell Smith was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Sunday by the Boone County Sheriff’s department for driving while intoxicated, according to the department’s arrest log. Smith, 20, was released on $500 bond and also charged with possession of a suspended/revoked license.
No additional information was immediately available.
Per a team spokesperson, Smith has been suspended from team activities for a minimum of one week.
Smith played 11 games his freshman season before tearing a knee ligament. He sat out last season to rehab and coach Cuonzo Martin previously said that Smith could get some playing time this season. The Tigers start practice next week.
He is the second Missouri player to face a DUI arrest in the last six months. Former forward Jordan Barnett was unable to play in the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament game against Florida State as a result of his arrest.
