Five Things to Know: Georgia v. Mizzou

Here are five things to know before the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers.
By
Up Next
Here are five things to know before the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers.
By

University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

By Alex Schiffer

aschiffer@kcstar.com

September 22, 2018 12:30 AM

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia

TV: ESPN

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: Georgia by 14 1/2



Prediction

Given Missouri’s problems on defense, it’s tough to expect the Tigers to handle Georgia’s offense and its numerous weapons. But Drew Lock picked apart Georgia’s defense last season, so I can’t see him having an off day, given his hot streak. Emanuel Hall, Kendall Blanton and Albert Okwuegbunam could all catch touchdowns. This game is close going into the fourth quarter, which is a win for Missouri in its own way.

Georgia 49, Missouri 40

Related stories from Kansas City Star

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass

The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Alex Schiffer

Alex Schiffer covers University of Missouri athletics for The Star.

  Comments  