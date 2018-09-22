Missouri Tigers football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia
TV: ESPN
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
The line: Georgia by 14 1/2
Prediction
Given Missouri’s problems on defense, it’s tough to expect the Tigers to handle Georgia’s offense and its numerous weapons. But Drew Lock picked apart Georgia’s defense last season, so I can’t see him having an off day, given his hot streak. Emanuel Hall, Kendall Blanton and Albert Okwuegbunam could all catch touchdowns. This game is close going into the fourth quarter, which is a win for Missouri in its own way.
Georgia 49, Missouri 40
