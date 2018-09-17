Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

Missouri is 3-0 after a last-second win over Purdue but the Tigers go into Saturday’s game against No. 2 Georgia with a lot of problems to fix, mainly on defense. The last time Georgia visited, Missouri blew a late lead and lost on a fourth-down play. A win would propel Drew Lock’s Heisman status, and likely get the Tigers ranked and start contract extension talks for Barry Odom.
The details
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia
TV: ESPN
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
The line: Georgia by 16 1/2
Five things to know
Missouri’s offense matched up well against Georgia last season: The Tigers’ 28 points against the Bulldogs were the second-most a team scored on them in the regular season and third most behind Oklahoma and Auburn. While Missouri lost 53-28 in Athens last year, the game was close in the first half.
And you thought Missouri’s D-line was struggling? Georgia ranks dead last among FBS teams in sacks, with just one. Missouri’s offensive line has done a good job protecting Drew Lock through three games, that should continue.
This is an interesting game for Derek Dooley: He got his start in coaching as a defensive graduate assistant at Georgia, when coach Kirby Smart was still a player. They go way back. And Dooley’s son J.T. is a walk-on receiver for the Bulldogs. Will Smart put him in the game if the score dictates it?
The Tigers’ secondary is a mess: Missouri ranks No. 118 in passing defense. Cornerback DeMarkus Acy went out after the first play at Purdue because of “somewhat of a concussion,” Odom said, and his status for Saturday is unknown. The Tigers missed Acy greatly and can’t afford a repeat performance.
The stadium should be electric: Missouri AD Jim Sterk told reporters that the Georgia game was close to a sellout before the Purdue game went final. Memorial Stadium should be sold out by Saturday for the first time since the 2014 season finale against Arkansas.
