Backup Missouri linebacker Noah Robinson suspended indefinitely after DUI arrest

Backup Missouri linebacker Noah Robinson is indefinitely suspended from the Tigers football team after he was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Robinson, 23, a graduate transfer walk-on linebacker from Memphis, Tenn., has only played on special teams this season and isn’t on Missouri’s depth chart.
According to MU Police, Robinson was arrested at 3:04 a.m. at Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue and was transported to Boone County Prison with bond set at $500. He was later released on bail. A DWI is a Class B misdemeanor for a first-time offender.
Missouri’s student-athlete handbook states that an athlete arrested for DWI will be suspended from team activities for a minimum of a week for first-time offenders. Robinson’s arrest was first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Tigers play at Purdue at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
