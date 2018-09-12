Smoke obscured a failed Mizzou extra-point attempt vs. Wyoming. Here’s what happened

Shortly before halftime in Missouri’s 40-13 win over Wyoming, Drew Lock found tight end Albert Okwuegbunam over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown that put the Tigers up 16-0.
The extra-point attempt didn’t go as smooth.
To those who saw it, Missouri lined up as it usually does for the kick but there was a bad snap. Somehow the ball ended around midfield.
“I still don’t know what happened,” Mizzou coach Barry Odom said after Saturday’s game.
Smoke from fireworks that went off shortly after Okwuegbunam’s touchdown lingered over the field as Tucker McCann lined up for the kick, blocking the TV cameras and view from Missouri’s sideline and press box.
Odom said Corey Fatony received a high snap, but found McCann already in motion before he could he could adjust the ball for him to kick.
McCann tried to yell an audible to get a player to go out for a pass and save the play but Fatony already had taken off with the ball.
“Fatony put on his moves, didn’t cover any ground, but put on a lot of moves,” Odom said. “It was lateral on lateral on lateral.”
Fatony fumbled and the Cowboys recovered. They started heading downfield on a number of laterals, but wet conditions led to multiple fumbles.
McCann said he “went from kicker to blocker to tackler” over the course of the play.
It didn’t end until Missouri offensive lineman Larry Borum recovered the ball around midfield. That’s when the smoke finally cleared. Missouri then headed to the locker room for halftime.
Lock didn’t see the play until the ball got to around midfield and said it looked more like rugby than football from all the laterals.
“I didn’t know the canon let off that much smoke,” Lock said. “Apparently we need to get that under control. I’d like it to be 17 instead of 16 sometimes. Maybe just give it a second. Wait out the fireworks.”
