This Missouri linebacker adopted Kobe Bryant’s trash-talking strategy, with a twist

In the days leading up to a Missouri football game, a lot of Terez Hall’s prep is similar to most players. He watches film. He practices against the scout team. He also sifts through his opponents’ social media accounts to fuel his trash-talking game.
The past few years, the senior linebacker has been spending part of his time to investigate the players he’ll go against on Saturdays.
“That sounds like something he would do,” Tigers junior linebacker Cale Garrett said.
Hall hasn’t heard of many Missouri players following his lead. He got the idea from NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who used to read newspapers to learn more about opponents. His findings translated to trash talk.
Hall, a 6-foot-2 linebacker, said he uses social media because he can get more personal information.
“If we get in fourth-and-1 position, is he a go-getter or is he some soft dude?” Hall said. “Is he going to shake you or is he trying to run you over? It’s one of the two.”
Hall only has social media accounts on Twitter and Snapchat and said on Tuesday he planned to conduct his usual research for Missouri’s next game against Wyoming later that day or early Wednesday. The Tigers play the Cowboys at 6 p.m. Saturday.
His most recent Twitter follows are Tennessee-Martin quarterback Trip Gibson and offensive lineman Kyle Naes. In Missouri’s 51-14 win over the Skyhawks in Saturday’s season-opener, Hall had the Tigers’ first sack of the season as part of five tackles.
Hall started the strategy during his sophomore season and said some teams have caught on. Some players block him before he can even follow them, while others do so after he likes some of their posts. At that point it’s too late: He already has what he needs.
“Sophomore year I started liking everything,” he said. “If they add me on Snapchat I’ll add them back. We can be friends there, but on film I don’t even know you.”
Hall said liking posts such as an opposing player with a significant other is usually a one-way ticket to getting blocked.
To Hall, his police work gives him a good indication of a player’s focus. His research has taught him that the players who have a lot of football-related posts are usually the ones he has to worry about on Saturdays.
“If they ain’t focused on the game I feel like I have a leg up on them,” he said.
Hall said his tactics aren’t personal, and he never posts anything he might later regret. He’s simply trying to win the game.
And with that he excuses himself. His research calls.
Comments