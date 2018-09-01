Offense shines as Missouri drops Tennessee-Martin 51-14 in season-opener

Barry Odom’s 2018 season-opener went a lot less stressful than it did in 2017.
Missouri blew out Tennessee-Martin 51-14 on Saturday and had most of its starters out of the game early into the second half. The Tigers opened up last season by surrendering 43 points to Missouri State in a win, that later spiraled into a 1-5 start.
Derek Dooley’s offense was impressive in its debut on Saturday, putting up 38 points in the first half with Drew Lock throwing four touchdowns and 289 yards.
Missouri got on the board early from a 9-yard run from junior tailback Damarea Crockett, who found a huge hole out of a pistol formation with 10 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first quarter. The touchdown marked Crockett’s first rushing touchdown in a year, when he scored against the Bear’s in last season’s opener on Sept. 2.
Dooley’s offense had plenty of three-tight-end sets for short run packages on Saturday, and as many as five receivers on the field at one time.
Lock found wide receiver Emanuel Hall wide open in the end zone with 7:22 left in the first quarter to extend the Tigers’ lead to 14-0. Hall had two touchdowns in the first half, and nearly had a third on a 62-yard catch halfway through the second quarter. That drive ended with a 27-yard field goal from Tucker McCann to extend Missouri’s lead to 31-7.
The Skyhawks’ lone touchdown from the first half capped an impressive drive from quarterback Dresser Winn. Facing fourth down, Winn scrambled to find Jaimiee Bowe to set up first and goal with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Bowe scored on a 1-yard rush two plays later.
Lock returned for a series in the second half that ended on a 70-yard touchdown catch from true freshman receiver Kam Scott. On the first collegiate ball thrown to him, Scott caught it in tight coverage before shaking two tackles on his way into the end zone. Redshirt freshman Taylor Powell and sophomore Micah Wilson took over for Lock afterward.
Busted coverage on Skyhawks’ running back LaDarius Galloway allowed him to score a 57-yard touchdown untouched with 4:31 left in the third quarter.
Missouri hosts Wyoming next Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
