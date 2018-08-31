This week in Mizzou recruiting: Aijha Blackwell, Cam’Ron Fletcher and hoops’ ideal class

It’s game week. Finally!
That means visitors will start coming through over the next few months, though I don’t expect any big names to come through Columbia this weekend.
Still, plenty to discuss as always. Let’s roll.
Blackwell cuts to six
Aijha Blackwell, a top-25 national prospect out of St. Louis, announced her top six schools late last week and Missouri made the cut. Her other finalists are Louisville, Mississippi State, Saint Louis, Ohio State and Kansas. Blackfield attends Whitfield, the same high school as Missouri freshman guard Torrence Watson, and is clearly Robin Pingeton’s biggest target. Her commitment would be the biggest for the program since Sophie Cunningham’s.
Blackwell and I missed connecting with each other this week but I plan to get her by next week. I’ve been told that the biggest competition is Louisville. Cardinals coach Jeff Walz coached Blackwell with the USA Under-18 team this summer and made an impression.
But Missouri still likes its chances. Blackwell is a Missouri legacy (her father played football for the Tigers).
Vashon standouts come through town
Cam’Ron Fletcher and Mario McKinney both took unofficial visits to Missouri on Sunday. Both attend Vashon High School in St. Louis.
Fletcher is a 2020 prospect who missed a large part of the summer because of a foot injury. I think he’s Missouri’s top target for that class aside from Josh Christopher. Caleb Love is right there too. He also plans to visit Ohio State sometime soon.
McKinney heads to Kansas State next weekend for his first official visit. He’s trying to visit Missouri in October. I talked to some people this week who feel very confident that Missouri lands McKinney. He’s another one who I plan to touch base with in the next week. Getting him on campus this time of year before hosting him for an official doesn’t hurt either.
Liddell, Watts and Jackson head elsewhere
Three of Mizzou’s top targets for 2019 will all be taking official visits elsewhere this weekend. E.J. Liddell heads to Ohio State, Rocket Watts to Florida State and Tray Jackson to Seton Hall. I’m slightly jealous of Jackson because he’ll be in New Jersey this weekend.
Ohio State is a legit threat to land Liddell but I’d be stunned if he commits while there. Buckeyes commits D.J. Carton and Alonza Gaffney will be in town to help with the efforts. A source close to OSU tells me the staff is “going to push hard” to get a commitment out of Liddell. I think he’ll end up taking all five visits before making a decision. The best news that could come out of Columbus is no news.
Watts doesn’t seem likely to commit this weekend either. Sources have told me Missouri is definitely a player for Watts, but this is a recruitment that could take some time to play out.
As for Jackson, Seton Hall wasn’t a name he was mentioning most of the summer. Am curious to see what happens with him. I don’t expect him to commit this weekend either. Missouri is in very good shape with Jackson.
Missouri currently has four scholarships expected to come off the books this year, minus any attrition to transfers or dismissals. Kevin Puryear, Jordan Geist and Cullen VanLeer all graduate and Jontay Porter is likely going pro.
I think the dream class for the Tigers is: Liddell, Watts, Jackson and McKinney.
Right now that’s still on the table. It will be an interesting few weeks to see if anything changes.
