Missouri’s backfield is loaded. Last time it was, big things happened for the Tigers

As Damarea Crockett sat on Missouri’s sidelines during the Tigers’ six-game winning streak, a constant idea played in his mind.
True freshman Larry Rountree III was flirting with a 1,000-yard season, just like Crockett did his freshman year, and a shoulder injury was keeping him from helping.
“Imagine what this will look like when we’re both out there,” Crockett thought to himself.
On Saturday, that day will finally come.
Crockett’s injury limited him to six games last season, but it allowed Rountree to have a breakout season that ended with 703 rushing yards.
Now Missouri has both running backs healthy as a part of 10 starters returning on offense. And Crockett knows the standards are high for what the Tigers’ backfield can be.
“I say this in the most humble way, but we’re something Mizzou never had before,” Crockett said.
Crockett and Rountree give Missouri a running back tandem that the offense has never had under coach Barry Odom.
Senior Paul Adams compared the duo to when Missouri had Russell Hansbrough and Marcus Murphy in the backfield his freshman year in 2014. Both players are now in the NFL and Missouri won the SEC East that year.
“It’s scary,” Adams said. “They compliment each other so well.”
Rountree is more of a physical back, welcomes contact and tries to run through it, while Crockett works with his feet and agility.
Missouri’s third running back is true freshman Tyler Badie, who won’t get as many snaps as Crockett or Rountree but still brings another dimension to the Tigers’ run game.
Crockett compares Badie to Chiefs return specialist DeAnthony Thomas for his elite speed, while Adams and quarterback Drew Lock said he reminds them of Murphy.
Badie wears No. 6, the same number Murphy wore for Missouri and is expected to contribute on special teams, which makes comparisons inevitable. Lock said that while Badie has a lot to prove in order to back up the comparison, it can only mean good things for Missouri.
“If he can be that guy, you’re going to see a lot of good Mizzou teams, including this year,” Lock said. “Because (Murphy) made a difference in those Mizzou teams.”
Crockett and Rountree are expected to get the same amount of snaps with Badie getting the leftovers. None were selected to the preseason all-SEC teams and their teammates took notice.
“I think these two guys are going to come out and really prove some people wrong,” Lock said. “It’s definitely one of the better backfields in the country.”
Crockett nearly played in the Texas Bowl against Texas, where Missouri’s offense hit a wall after its six-game win streak.
After being unable to help during the bowl game, Crockett is ready to return to the field and flirt with another 1,000-yard season, despite splitting carries with Rountree.
“I feel like I’m a freshman again,” Crockett said. “I’m happy to punish someone. That’s all I want to do.”
