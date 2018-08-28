Who was a surprise on Missouri’s first depth chart of the season?

Mizzou released its first football depth chart of the regular season Tuesday in anticipation of Saturday’s opener against Tennessee-Martin, with six true freshmen cracking the two deep.
Four true freshman will play at wide receiver, a position badly in need of depth, as Jalen Knox, Kam Scott, Khmari Thompson and Raytown product Dominic Gicinto are listed as backups to starters Emanuel Hall, Johnathon Johnson and Nate Brown.
Walk-on receiver Barrett Banister is listed as the No. 3 slot receiver behind Johnson and Gicinto, which is a bit of a surprise. Banister drew praise from coaches and players in the spring for his ability to make tough catches but hasn’t been talked about during the summer.
Banister’s high school teammate Taylor Powell is listed as a co-backup quarterback with Micah Wilson. Wilson and Powell entered fall camp behind junior-college transfer Lindsey Scott Jr. and junior Jack Lowary and overtook both during the last month. Aside from Drew Lock, Wilson is the only quarterback on Missouri’s roster with game experience.
Tyler Badie, another true freshman, is listed as the No. 3 running back behind Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree, who are co-starters.
On defense, true freshman Nick Bolton is the No. 3 weakside linebacker behind Terez Hall and Aubrey Miller, after a breakout fall camp. Missouri’s coaches have raved about his football IQ and Barry Odom recently said Bolton will play “real defensive snaps.”
Junior Franklin Agbasimere is a third-string defensive end after not seeing much of the field his first two seasons. Originally recruited as a linebacker, Agabasimere gives Missouri depth at a position where experience is thin.
Odom’s nephew Jacob Trump, a walk-on, is listed as a co-backup to Cale Garrett at middle linebacker. Trump, who has battled injuries during his career, has always been looked at as a leader on the team despite his lack of playing time.
Oregon graduate transfer Khalil Oliver will start at free safety after beginning camp with the third-strings. Oliver arrived to Columbia in July after finishing classes at Oregon and quickly emerged as a key contributor. Missouri will need his experience in the secondary.
