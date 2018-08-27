Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

Missouri opens up a crucial 2018 season against Tennessee-Martin, a FCS team from the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Skyhawks were picked third in the conference preseason poll and return 13 starters from a team that went 6-5 last season. Missouri returns 10 starters on offense, including Heisman Trophy hopeful Drew Lock, a Lee’s Summit native, and fellow senior Terry Beckner Jr., who will anchor a loaded defensive line for the Tigers’ defense.
The details
Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia
TV: SEC Network plus
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Five things to know
- If this game isn’t a blowout win, then Missouri is in trouble. The Tigers already had a tough season opener last season when the defense allowed 43 points from Missouri State. The Tigers return too much experience on both sides of the ball to not run away with the game.
- Tennessee-Martin coach Jason Simpson is the Ohio Valley Conference’s longest tenured coach. Simpson begins year No. 13 ranked seventh in the OVC with 78 career wins.
- The Skyhawks have a handful of impressive alumni. Legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summit played at Tennessee-Martin, as did current Florida State men’s coach Leonard Hamilton. Jerry Reese, the former New York Giants general manager, also went there.
- UT-Martin’s strength is its defense. In 2017, the Skyhawks ranked sixth in total defense for all FCS schools. The Skyhawks senior linebackers Kevin Prather Jr. and James Gilleylen combined for 19 tackles-for-loss last season.
- Don’t look for new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley on the field. Dooley said he plans to coach from the press box this fall, because the view allows him to see the entire field and make adjustments accordingly.
