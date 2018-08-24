Missouri’s basketball schedule is set. How favorable is it for an NCAA Tournament bid?

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin will make his much-anticipated return to Knoxville on Feb. 5 when the Tigers head to Tennessee.
The Southeastern Conference announced its full men’s basketball schedule on Friday and Missouri opens its SEC slate with Martin’s former team on Jan. 8, before the return game almost a month later. Martin coached the Vols from 2011-14.
Rick Barnes’ Vols return almost their entire core from last season and are expected to be a top-10 team nationally.
Missouri’s SEC schedule is favorable because the Tigers avoid playing Kentucky at Rupp Arena, where they’ve struggled to score, and at LSU, the site of some disappointing losses. The Tigers return Jan. 23 to Bud Walton Arena, where they nearly beat Arkansas after being down double-digits in the second half. The Razorbacks return center Daniel Gafford, who will face Jontay Porter in a matchup of potential NBA lottery picks.
The Arkansas game will start Missouri’s toughest stretch of the season. They will play five straight games against likely NCAA Tournament teams. After the Arkansas game, Missouri returns home for a game against LSU, which just signed a top-10 recruiting class.
The Tigers then head Jan. 30 to Auburn, another team that returns a large part of a core that won 26 games last season and adds Austin Wiley, who was ineligible because of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. Missouri returns home for a matchup against Vanderbilt on Feb. 2. The Commodores are another team with a highly touted recruiting class, which includes five-star point guard Darius Garland. Martin’s squad then hits the road to Knoxville.
Missouri closes the regular season with a very favorable three-game stretch that could be crucial if the Tigers are in the mix for a NCAA Tournament bid. The team hosts South Carolina on March 2, and then heads to Georgia four days later. The Tigers wrap up the regular season against Ole Miss on March 9.
Mizzou 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule
All home games at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
Tuesday, Nov. 6 vs. Central Arkansas
Friday, Nov. 9 at Iowa State
Friday, Nov. 16 - Monday, Nov. 19 at Paradise Jam (three-game tournament in U.S. Virgin Islands)
Tuesday, Nov. 27 vs. Temple
Sunday, Dec. 2 vs. Central Florida
Tuesday, Dec. 4 vs. UT-Arlington
Friday, Dec. 7 vs. Oral Roberts
Tuesday, Dec. 18 vs. Xavier
Saturday, Dec. 22 vs. Illinois (at Enterprise Center in St. Louis)
Saturday, Dec. 29 vs. Morehead State
Tuesday, Jan. 8 vs. Tennessee
Saturday, Jan. 12 at South Carolina
Wednesday, Jan. 16 vs. Alabama
Saturday, Jan. 19 at Texas A&M
Wednesday, Jan. 23 at Arkansas
Saturday, Jan. 26 vs. LSU
Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Auburn
Saturday, Feb. 2 vs. Vanderbilt
Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Tennessee
Saturday, Feb. 9 vs. Texas A&M
Tuesday, Feb. 12 vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Feb. 16 at Ole Miss
Tuesday, Feb. 19 vs. Kentucky
Saturday, Feb. 23 at Florida
Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Mississippi State
Saturday, March 2 vs. South Carolina
Wednesday, March 6 at Georgia
Saturday, March 9 vs. Ole Miss
Comments