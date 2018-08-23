Mizzou places the fifth-most players in the league on coaches’ preseason All-SEC teams

Seven Missouri football players earned preseason all-conference recognition from the Southeastern Conference’s 14 head coaches.
Quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and punter Corey Fatony each landed on the coaches’ preseason All-SEC first team. Defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. received a spot on the second team. Wide receiver Emanuel Hall, defensive back DeMarkus Acy and kicker Tucker McCann are part of the third team.
Missouri’s seven selections on the coaches’ preseason all-conference teams, which came out Thursday afternoon, are the fifth-most of any team in the league. Georgia leads the conference with 12 selections, while Alabama has 10, Auburn has nine and Mississippi State has eight.
Lock, Okwuegbunam and Fatony all also received preseason first-team All-SEC recognition from the media, and Beckner placed on the media’s second team. McCann and Hall were part of the media’s third team. This is the first time Acy, a sophomore, has received all-conference recognition.
