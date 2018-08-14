Why Blue Springs’ Daniel Parker could play immediately for Mizzou at defensive end

Daniel Parker hasn’t had much free time since joining Missouri’s football program.
The 6-foot-4 freshman defensive end has spent his time away from preseason camp studying the Tigers’ playbook in hopes of seeing the field immediately.
And he might have a chance.
The Blue Springs native is playing at a position in need of bodies after the graduation of Marcell Frazier and Jordan Harold. Behind sophomores Tre Williams and Chris Turner, there isn’t much depth, and Parker knows it.
“There’s no waiting around,” he said. “You get home, it’s playbook, playbook, playbook.”
Parker came into camp with a bit of an advantage over fellow freshmen Trajon Jeffcoat and Jatorian Hansford, because he played both offensive and defensive line at Blue Springs High.
Missouri would have taken him at either position and he’s realized how much easier it is for him to read offenses because of his previous experience.
“Sometimes I’ll line up and I’ll hear the O-line make a call and I’m like, OK, I know what you’re about to do now,” he said. “It helps a lot.”
Parker said he’s still open to playing offensive line if Missouri needs him, but with more than 20 linemen currently on the roster, he doesn’t expect to get asked.
During camp, Parker has mainly worked with the second and third teams and has impressed defensive line coach Brick Haley with his football IQ.
Even if he doesn’t crack the rotation, there’s still a good chance Parker sees the field because of new NCAA rules that allow redshirt players to participate in four games without losing a year of eligibility.
“I love that rule,” he said. “That’s my favorite rule that (the NCAA) made.”
Haley is also in favor of the rule because it allows coaches to “make a plan” for who can see the field and when, and also plan for injuries, which are inevitable in the college season.
Williams, Turner and nose tackle Kobie Whiteside have already taken Parker under their wing because they understand the urgency at the position.
“They’ve been tremendously big for me,” Parker said. “I’ve never had an older brother figure to help me, go here, do this. Sometimes they’ll challenge me and be like, ‘What do you do here?’ They’ve played a big part in my performance on the field.”
Missouri is still more than two weeks away from its season opener against Tennessee-Martin and plenty of movement on the depth chart awaits before the Tigers take the field.
Parker said the freshmen “have no idea” who will play, if any of them, and thinks their fate will be decided by the end of camp.
And with that he excuses himself to get back to the playbook.
