Can Missouri regularly produce NFL tight ends like it used to? This group has a chance

Albert Okwuegbunam dug his cleats into ground and glared at Kendall Blanton, who he was about to face in a blocking drill with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley monitoring.
The few NFL scouts who were taking in one of Missouri’s first preseason practices turned their attention away from star seniors Drew Lock and Terry Beckner and made their way over to watch Okwuegbunam, a 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore from Springfield, Ill.
As Okwuegbunam held his own against Blanton, scouts scribbled notes onto their clipboards and kept their eyes on him during individual drills.
It’s been a while since NFL scouts flocked to Columbia to scout the Tigers’ tight ends, but that could be changing under new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley.
It’s not the first time the program has been associated with NFL-quality tight ends.
Fewer than 10 years ago, when Chase Daniel was under center for Missouri, the Tigers were putting the likes of Martin Rucker, Chase Coffman and Michael Egnew into the NFL after All-America seasons. But former coach Gary Pinkel went away from implementing tight ends in the offense in his later years, when they were mainly used as blockers.
Under Finley, the position is starting to have a renaissance.
Okwuegbunam led the nation in touchdowns for a tight end last season with 11 and returns to a more pro-style offense that brings back 10 starters.
Finley has already helped get Jason Reese and Sean Culkin NFL contracts despite their limited use in Missouri’s offense the past few seasons.
Blanton, a senior from Blue Springs South, only caught six passes last season, but Finley doesn’t think that will hold him back from the pros.
“He’s the total package,” Finley said. “You don’t get a lot of tight ends in the league that like to block and are good at it and can still run routes and make catches. He can block as good as any tight end I’ve ever seen. He’s got all the ability in the world, he just hasn’t done it much.”
Now Blanton and the rest of the tight ends could get their chance.
Dooley plans to use the tight end more than his predecessor, Josh Heupel. In Heupel’s offense, Finley said the position was mainly used to block, with the offensive plays mainly being run off of play-action.
Dooley’s playbook has a lot of two tight end sets that require them to run more routes. Okwuegbunam said there’s even a few plays that call for three tight ends on the field.
“(In) Heupel’s offense we were a really big threat in the red zone,” Okwuegbunam said. “Being in this offense you have to be really balanced. You have to be like a receiver and you have to blocker, great pass catcher, great route runner, everything.”
Dooley’s system could benefit the likes of Blanton and Messiah Swinson, who has the chance to see the field as a true freshman.
Swinson, a 6-foot-7, 262-pounder, already has the look of a college player despite arriving on campus a few months ago. His limited time hasn’t slowed expectations from his coach.
“He’s got the physical tools already,” Finley said. “It’s just a big jump in speed right now. He’s done a great job of making the jump. If he continues to make that jump he’ll be ready to play.”
Missouri hasn’t had a tight end taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow went No. 13 overall to the San Diego Chargers in 1979. The position hasn’t produced an All-American since Egnew in 2010.
Both can change with Okwuegbunam, who has the potential to turn pro after this season if he thrives in Dooley’s system.
“The sky’s the limit for him,” Finley said. “He has all the physical tools to do everything you want a tight end to do. He can run block, he can pass block, he can get open, he’s a mismatch for linebackers and smaller (defensive backs). He’s got the ability to stretch the field vertically. I don’t know what else you want for a tight end.”
