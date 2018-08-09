Five bold predictions and game-by-game picks for Missouri’s football season

Missouri enters a crucial football season with high expectations, as Barry Odom needs to prove he is the coach to lead his alma mater. With 10 starters returning on offense, including senior Drew Lock, and defensive end Terry Beckner Jr. returning to lead a loaded front seven, Odom enters the season with the most talented team he’s had in his three years at Mizzou.
Here are five bold predictions for the upcoming season and game-by-game picks for the regular season.
Five bold predictions
Odom’s fate will be determined by the end of the season: Odom has one of the widest spectrums in the Southeastern Conference this season: He could be a coach of the year candidate or clean out his office at the end of November. With the amount of talent Odom returns, he has to win at least seven games to show he’s moving the program forward. Eight or more could warrant a contract extension and six would put athletic director Jim Sterk in an interesting position. Fewer than six would likely send Odom packing.
Missouri will NOT have an heir apparent to Drew Lock at quarterback: Odom plans to play Lock as much as he needs to and worry about a backup in blowout situations. New offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said the backup situation was fluid going into preseason camp and no player had separated from the rest of the pack. Junior college transfer Lindsey Scott Jr. is a likely candidate to start in 2019 despite his struggles in the spring game and junior Jack Lowary played in the same pro-style offense in high school. Regardless, both will go into spring practice without having secured the starting spot.
Emanuel Hall will be an 1,000-yard receiver: Hall would have held the same title last season had a few drops not cost him, but this season he’ll be the No. 1 wideout and will be used a lot differently than in Josh Heupel’s offense (in other words, he won’t just run go routes). Hall has the speed and size to be an NFL receiver. He’ll thrive in Dooley’s new system and end his career as an all-conference player.
Someone emerges in the secondary: Missouri’s secondary was inconsistent until late last season and needs a few players to emerge if this season is to be a success. While talk has centered around Oregon transfer Khalil Oliver, don’t forget about redshirt freshman Terry Petry. He entered camp as a backup cornerback and was a highly touted recruit out of high school. Look for him to turn some heads this season.
Lock will cement his legacy as one of Missouri’s best quarterbacks: Lock’s first two seasons as QB were disappointing, with the Lee’s Summit native getting thrown into the fire as a true freshman in 2015. Lock set numerous records in 2017, and led the nation in touchdown passes, but will leave Columbia on a high note just like fans thought he would when he first committed. Lock’s touchdown number is likely to drop but that wouldn’t be an indicator that he had a bad season. He will finish his career in the same company as Chase Daniel and Brad Smith.
Game-by-game predictions
Sept. 1 vs. UT-Martin (3 p.m. on SEC Network plus): Missouri starts the season at home against a FCS team that went 6-5 last year. The Tigers take care of the Skyhawks in blowout fashion and the starters are out of the game halfway through the third quarter. Missouri 45, UT-Martin 14
Sept. 8 vs. Wyoming (6 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU): Josh Allen isn’t walking in the door for the Cowboys, who lost a lot on offense besides the Buffalo Bills’ first-round pick. The Cowboys’ defense limits the Tigers but their offense struggles to score. Missouri 24, Wyoming 7
Sept. 15 at Purdue (6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network): Barry Odom’s team enters West Lafayette, Ind. with revenge on its mind after a 35-3 blowout loss at home last season. Lock takes advantage of Purdue’s turnover on defense and officially starts Odom’s redemption tour. Cornerback Adam Sparks gets an interception on his brother’s team. Missouri 31, Purdue 21
Sept. 22 vs. Georgia (time and TV TBA): In Missouri’s biggest test to date, the Tigers’ offense puts on a show but fails to stop Jake Fromm and the Georgia offense. Lock has a strong showing but it isn’t enough as Missouri drops to 3-1 on a late field goal from Rodrigo Blackenship. Georgia 45, Missouri 42
Oct. 6 at South Carolina (time and TV TBA): Jake Bentley and Deebo Samuel torch a Missouri secondary that is improved but still young and hand Missouri its second loss of the season. The Mayor’s Cup stays in Columbia, S.C. and Missouri heads into Tuscaloosa on its first losing streak of the season. South Carolina 34, Missouri 23
Oct. 13 at Alabama (time and TV TBA): Odom stops at the Broken Egg Cafe for breakfast before the game at the recommendation of radio commentator Mike Kelly. Tua Tagovailoa picks up where Bentley left off and shreds Missouri’s secondary. Hale Hentges, a Jefferson City native, catches two touchdowns for the Tide, which he chose over Mizzou. Dooley’s offense is useless against his former boss, Nick Saban. Alabama 34, Missouri 7
Oct. 20 vs. Memphis (time and TV TBA): Missouri rebounds against Odom’s former school. Junior wide receiver Johnathan Johnson scores three touchdowns against his hometown team. Odom eats Kansas City barbecue on the sidelines as the clock expires to stick it to Memphis. Missouri 37, Memphis 20
Oct. 27 vs. Kentucky (time and TV TBA): Missouri keeps it rolling against Kentucky, avenging last season’s game, which was butchered by the referees. J’Mon Moore, who had the ball knocked out of his hands in last year’s game, cheers from Green Bay and celebrates with a Lambeau Leap on Sunday. Wildcats running back Benny Snell is unable to shake Missouri’s defensive line and is held to a season-low in rushing yards. Missouri 27, Kentucky 20
Nov. 3 at Florida (time and TV TBA): Dan Mullen’s team is much improved and Cece Jefferson backs up his trash talk against Missouri from SEC Media Days. Jefferson stops the Tigers’ two-headed run game of Larry Rountree and Damarea Crockett and Lock’s solid play in the air isn’t enough. Florida 34, Missouri 27
Nov. 10 vs. Vanderbilt (time and TV TBA): Missouri returns home to face a Vanderbilt team that’s starting to check out as rumors swirl about coach Derek Mason’s future. Both sides of the ball take care of business and Odom gets a contract extension after the game. Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 10
Nov. 17 at Tennessee (time and TV TBA): Missouri goes into Rocky Top two years removed from its last appearance, where the Tigers defense couldn’t stop squat. As part of Odom’s redemption tour, his defense outshines first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt’s and Missouri’s offense flourishes. Hall, a Nashville native who wasn’t offered by Tennessee out of high school, plays his final college game in his home state by torching the Vols for three touchdowns. Missouri 35, Tennessee 24
Nov. 23 vs. Arkansas (1:30 p.m. on CBS): The Hogs are slated to finish towards the bottom of the conference standings and will be checked out from a tough first season under new coach Chad Morris. Lock, Beckner, Hall and co. didn’t return to school to leave without a piece of Faurot Field’s Rock M. They take care of business early and leave with a souvenir on their way to get some late Black Friday deals. The Battle Line Rivalry trophy stays in Columbia. Missouri 35, Arkansas 21
