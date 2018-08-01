Five questions about Mizzou’s defense as the football season approaches

While Missouri returns 10 of 11 starters from last season’s offense that ranked among the nation’s best, the same can’t be said for the Tigers’ defense.
The program returns tackle Terry Beckner to anchor a loaded defensive line, but a lot is unknown about a unit that has struggled since Barry Odom was hired as coach before the 2016 season.
As Missouri starts fall camp on Friday, here’s five questions about the Missouri defense that will be answered over the next few weeks and early on in the regular season.
How will Ryan Walters perform as a coordinator?
Walters was essentially the program’s defensive coordinator during the second half of the 2017 season after DeMontie Cross was fired, but that was with Odom still calling the plays. This fall, Walters will be in total control of the defense in his first year as a coordinator.
Walters followed Odom from Memphis to Missouri for the 2015 season, Odom’s lone year as defensive coordinator, and his philosophies will likely reflect those of his longtime boss.
But that doesn’t mean there won’t be growing pains, and Walters will likely want to develop his own identity. What he keeps from Odom’s playbook and what he goes away from will be interesting to follow.
Who emerges at defensive end?
Missouri returns a boatload of talent at defensive tackle with the likes of Beckner, Texas transfer Jordan Elliott, Rashad Brandon, Walter Palmore and junior college transfer Antar Thompson.
But the bodies at defensive end are thinner and much more unproven. Tre Williams and Chris Turner both showed signs of being solid players during their freshman seasons but there isn’t much behind them. Akail Byers has played both inside and outside on the line in 2017 but is listed as a tackle. Incoming freshmen Jatorian Hansford, Trajan Jeffcoat and Blue Springs product Daniel Parker all have a chance to earn playing time.
Going into camp, every player at the position has a chance to crack the rotation and unless Williams and Turner start the season off hot, the situation could remain fluid a few games into the season.
Does the secondary improve?
Missouri’s secondary was a mess in the 2017 season-opener against Missouri State and gradually improved.
Then Kaleb Prewett got kicked off the team. The Blue Springs product and Kansas State transfer was a veteran and consistent piece to Missouri’s secondary in the second half of the season and now needs replacing.
Oregon transfer Khalil Oliver can replace Prewett’s experience and veteran presence, but needs to have a strong showing in camp after arriving to Columbia in July.
Cam Hilton, DeMarkus Acy and Adam Sparks have all played a lot of snaps but have been inconsistent. Acy was penalty prone last season, mainly for pass interference, which has to change. Christian Holmes also returns after missing last season because of a shoulder injury.
The state of the secondary won’t be answered by the end of training camp, as it will take a few games to see how reliable the unit is.
What does a fully healthy, veteran Terry Beckner look like?
Beckner’s return for his senior season has been lauded as the program’s biggest recruiting coup of the year alongside Drew Lock’s. But now that Beckner has a full year of offseason conditioning under his belt and three years of experience, he has to back it up.
Can Beckner emerge as a defensive player of the year candidate? Does he give a run at the program record for sacks in a single season or tackles-for-loss? Is he getting All-American votes at the end of the year? Now that the former No. 1 recruit in the nation is almost two years removed from his last ACL tear, the expectations have never been higher for Beckner to show just how dominant he can be.
Does Aubrey Miller get in the mix at linebacker?
Miller picked up a late offer from Michigan but stuck with his commitment to the Tigers. A broken leg sidelined Miller for part of last season, but Odom recently said that Miller is in great shape and thinks he can make an impact on defense this season.
Missouri returns a strong linebacking corps in junior Cale Garrett and seniors Brandon Lee and Terez Hall that brings plenty of experience to Missouri’s front seven. If Miller can make the two-deep and show what made him such a sought-after recruit, he can make the Tigers linebacking corps even deeper.
With Missouri losing Hall and Lee to graduation at the end of the season, Miller has a chance to get significant playing time at a position where the roles are already established.
