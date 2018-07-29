Here’s how Mizzou commit Jack Buford is courting fellow St. Louis recruits

With the famous ‘Rock M’ to his back and the giant golden crane in front of him, Jack Buford walked toward the south end zone on Faurot Field alongside Marcus Washington and Ira Henry.
Missouri’s offensive-line commit had a short message to his fellow St. Louis natives and childhood friends as the three took in the Night at the Zou camp for the Tigers’ top recruiting targets on Saturday night.
“Join me.”
Since committing in June, Buford has been courting every major St. Louis prospect to join him in Columbia next year but has been tactful in his approach.
With prospects like Washington, whom Buford drove with to Columbia, he has to put the sales pitch on but not let it affect his friendship with the 6-foot-2 wide receiver.
“He’s in all of our ears,” Washington said of Buford. “Especially mine.”
“I’m trying to work my magic,” Buford added. “We’re going to know pretty soon.”
So far, it appears to be working.
Washington is set to commit to either Missouri or Ohio State on Aug. 7, and the Tigers remain in excellent shape for his services.
Meanwhile Henry, a highly-touted offensive lineman and Washington’s teammate at Trinity Catholic, said while he plans to take official visits to Arkansas and Florida, he plans to use his last official visit at Missouri so the home school gets to make the last impression.
Henry said he’s yet to be annoyed at Buford’s pitches and added he’s even grown respect out of his friend’s persistence and desire to play football in college with him.
“I understand that he’s trying to build something here,” Henry said.
Buford’s tactics were on full display Saturday.
When asked about his efforts to help Missouri recruit St. Louis, he motioned to a group of the city’s prospects that were hanging out with him in the south end zone while talking to coaches.
Buford, a 6-foot-4 Missouri pledge, said he’s told players to come to him with any questions while reminding them not to let what other people think influence the school they chose.
“It will be gradually coming out to them,” he said. “Letting them know you can come here. Don’t be afraid to commit to Mizzou. I’m just a friend. Friends going to support a friend at the end of the day.”
Most of Buford’s efforts have been focused on Washington, who said Ohio State’s recent firing of wide receivers coach Zach Smith hasn’t changed his thoughts on the program. Washington said head coach Urban Meyer called him to address the situation roughly 30 minutes after the news came out and feels comfortable with what he was told.
Washington said the Mizzou talk is pretty wide spread throughout the St. Louis prospects, but at the end of the day, a commitment is a personal decision and not a team one.
“All of us we’re thinking about Mizzou in the back of our head coming here,” Washington said. “Helping change it around, take that extra step. We have to make the best choice for us.”
Buford understands the selfish aspect of recruiting, since it played a part in his own decision but remains optimistic that he’ll bring some friends with him to Columbia next summer when he’s set to join the program.
Should Washington commit, he’s already got a ride to campus.
Jay Maclin, a class of 2020 wide receiver out of Kirkwood, Mo., and the cousin of former Mizzou and Cheifs wideout Jeremy Maclin said he’s optimistic that his famous relative will catch on with an NFL team soon. Jeremy Maclin is currently a free agent and last played with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 but has been linked to a few teams recently, including the Cleveland Browns.
Jay Maclin was offered by Missouri earlier in the summer and said he called his cousin once he got the offer. The elder Maclin has told his cousin to enjoy the recruiting process and not worry about picking a school until he feels ready.
He also holds offers from Kentucky, Iowa State, Nebraska and New Mexico.
Maclin’s Kirkwood teammate Arvell Ferguson released a top-six on Friday, which consisted of Missouri, Wyoming, Arkansas State, Miami (Ohio), Ball State and Western Michigan. The defensive end said he wants to commit by August or September and plans to take a few visits before doing so.
The 6-foot-5 prospect was at Night at the Zou and said he’s been very impressed with Missouri as a program.
I think they’re doing a great job at recruiting,” Ferguson said. “They’re looking at some great athletes. They’re trying to build something from home.”
Four-star safety Jalani Williams said Saturday was his first time at Missouri since last year’s Night at the Zou and that he saw more of the campus and athletic facilities than his first visit.
He plans to be an early enrollee wherever he goes and is also hearing from Alabama, LSU, Nebraska and Georgia. He wants to commit by mid-October.
