Drew Lock is first-team All-SEC QB, but Mizzou picked to finish fourth in division

Missouri placed six players on the preseason All-SEC football teams, but the Tigers were one of two teams in their division to not receive a single first-place vote in the preseason media poll.
Media members at Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta this week voted MU to finish fourth in the SEC East. But quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and punter Corey Fatony each landed on the All-SEC first team. Defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. and wide receiver Emanel Hall each received second-team honors. Place kicker Tucker McCann was selected for the third team.
This is the first time any of those Tigers have received a preseason All-SEC honor. Lock, from Lee’s Summit, landed on the 2017 coaches and Associated Press All-SEC first teams after he threw 44 touchdowns as a junior. He enters this season as a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Georgia led the way in the Eastern Division with 271 first-place votes, while South Carolina received eight and Florida received four. Though they finished behind Missouri in the preseason poll, two other East teams, Kentucky and Tennessee — picked to finish fifth and sixth respectively — each received one first place vote. The media selected Vanderbilt to finish last in the division.
Alabama was picked to win the Western Division and the conference. The Crimson Tide received 193 votes. Georgia finished second, with 69 votes to win the conference. Though Mizzou didn’t receive any divisional first-place votes, the Tigers did receive one vote to win the conference championship.
How much does all of this really matter? Well, the media has correctly predicted the SEC champion just six times since 1992.
Here are the full All-SEC teams
OFFENSE
First team
- QB Drew Lock, Missouri
- RB Damien Harris, Alabama
- RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
- WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
- WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
- OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
- OL Greg Little, Ole Miss
- OL Martez Ivey, Florida
- OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
- C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
Second team
- QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
- RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
- RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
- WR Terry Godwin, Georgia
- WR Ryan Davis, Auburn
- TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
- OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
- OL Lester Cotton, Alabama
- OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
- OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU
- C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
Third team
- *QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
- *QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
- RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State
- RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida
- WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
- WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri
- TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
- OL Matt Womack, Alabama
- OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina
- OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
- OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn
- C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
First team
- DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
- DL Cece Jefferson, Florida
- DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
- DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
- LB Devin White, LSU
- LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
- LB Mack Wilson, Alabama
- DB Deandre Baker, Georgia
- DB Greedy Williams, LSU
- DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
- DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Second team
- DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
- DL Terry Beckner, Missouri
- DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
- DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
- LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
- LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn
- LB D’Andre Walker, Georgia
- DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky
- DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
- DB Jamel Dean, Auburn
- DB CJ Henderson, Florida
Third team
- DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn
- DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
- DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
- *DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
- *DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M
- LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
- LB David Reese, Florida
- LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas
- DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
- DB Marco Wilson, Florida
- DB Javaris Davis, Auburn
- DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas
SPECIALISTS
First team
- P Corey Fatony, Missouri
- PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
- RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
- AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Second team
- P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
- PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M
- RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia
- AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Third team
- P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
- PK Tucker McCann, Missouri
- RS Trevon Diggs, Alabama
- AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
*Indicates a tie
Divisional and conference champion picks
EASTERN DIVISION (First-place votes in parenthesis)
Georgia (271)
1,977
South Carolina (8)
1,535
Florida (4)
1,441
Missouri
1,057
Kentucky (1)
874
Tennessee (1)
704
Vanderbilt
392
WESTERN DIVISION
Alabama (263)
1,971
Auburn (19)
1,664
Mississippi State (2)
1,239
Texas A&M
1,091
LSU
1,025
Ole Miss
578
Arkansas
412
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama
193
Georgia
69
Auburn
14
South Carolina
4
Florida
2
Mississippi State
1
Missouri
1
