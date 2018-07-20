Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock at SEC Media Days

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock talks about expectations, Derek Dooley and the upcoming Tigers football season at SEC Media Days on July 18, 2018.
By
Up Next
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock talks about expectations, Derek Dooley and the upcoming Tigers football season at SEC Media Days on July 18, 2018.
By

University of Missouri

Drew Lock is first-team All-SEC QB, but Mizzou picked to finish fourth in division

By Aaron Reiss

areiss@kcstar.com

July 20, 2018 09:57 AM

Columbia

Missouri placed six players on the preseason All-SEC football teams, but the Tigers were one of two teams in their division to not receive a single first-place vote in the preseason media poll.

Media members at Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta this week voted MU to finish fourth in the SEC East. But quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and punter Corey Fatony each landed on the All-SEC first team. Defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. and wide receiver Emanel Hall each received second-team honors. Place kicker Tucker McCann was selected for the third team.

This is the first time any of those Tigers have received a preseason All-SEC honor. Lock, from Lee’s Summit, landed on the 2017 coaches and Associated Press All-SEC first teams after he threw 44 touchdowns as a junior. He enters this season as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Georgia led the way in the Eastern Division with 271 first-place votes, while South Carolina received eight and Florida received four. Though they finished behind Missouri in the preseason poll, two other East teams, Kentucky and Tennessee — picked to finish fifth and sixth respectively — each received one first place vote. The media selected Vanderbilt to finish last in the division.

Alabama was picked to win the Western Division and the conference. The Crimson Tide received 193 votes. Georgia finished second, with 69 votes to win the conference. Though Mizzou didn’t receive any divisional first-place votes, the Tigers did receive one vote to win the conference championship.

How much does all of this really matter? Well, the media has correctly predicted the SEC champion just six times since 1992.

Here are the full All-SEC teams

OFFENSE

First team

  • QB Drew Lock, Missouri

  • RB Damien Harris, Alabama

  • RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

  • WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

  • WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

  • TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

  • OL Jonah Williams, Alabama

  • OL Greg Little, Ole Miss

  • OL Martez Ivey, Florida

  • OL Trey Smith, Tennessee

  • C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

Second team

  • QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

  • RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

  • RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

  • WR Terry Godwin, Georgia

  • WR Ryan Davis, Auburn

  • TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia

  • OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

  • OL Lester Cotton, Alabama

  • OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

  • OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU

  • C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

Third team

  • *QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

  • *QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

  • RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State

  • RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida

  • WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

  • WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

  • TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

  • OL Matt Womack, Alabama

  • OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina

  • OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

  • OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn

  • C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

First team

  • DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

  • DL Cece Jefferson, Florida

  • DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

  • DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

  • LB Devin White, LSU

  • LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

  • LB Mack Wilson, Alabama

  • DB Deandre Baker, Georgia

  • DB Greedy Williams, LSU

  • DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

  • DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Second team

  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

  • DL Terry Beckner, Missouri

  • DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

  • DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

  • LB Josh Allen, Kentucky

  • LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn

  • LB D’Andre Walker, Georgia

  • DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky

  • DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

  • DB Jamel Dean, Auburn

  • DB CJ Henderson, Florida

Third team

  • DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn

  • DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

  • DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

  • *DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M

  • *DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M

  • LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

  • LB David Reese, Florida

  • LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

  • DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

  • DB Marco Wilson, Florida

  • DB Javaris Davis, Auburn

  • DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas

SPECIALISTS

First team

  • P Corey Fatony, Missouri

  • PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

  • RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

  • AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Second team

  • P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

  • PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

  • RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia

  • AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Third team

  • P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

  • PK Tucker McCann, Missouri

  • RS Trevon Diggs, Alabama

  • AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

*Indicates a tie

Divisional and conference champion picks

EASTERN DIVISION (First-place votes in parenthesis)

Georgia (271)

1,977

South Carolina (8)

1,535

Florida (4)

1,441

Missouri

1,057

Kentucky (1)

874

Tennessee (1)

704

Vanderbilt

392

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (263)

1,971

Auburn (19)

1,664

Mississippi State (2)

1,239

Texas A&M

1,091

LSU

1,025

Ole Miss

578

Arkansas

412

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama

193

Georgia

69

Auburn

14

South Carolina

4

Florida

2

Mississippi State

1

Missouri

1

  Comments  