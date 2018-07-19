Michael Porter Jr., former Missouri player and Nuggets pick, has another back surgery

Former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. has undergone his second back surgery in eight months, according to the Denver Nuggets, the team that drafted him No. 14 overall in June’s NBA Draft.
The Nuggets announced that the 6-foot-10 Porter had undergone lumbar spine surgery in Dallas, the same city where he underwent a microdiscectomy in November. There is no timetable for his return.
Lumbar spine surgery involves the lower back and is usually done to relieve nerve root pinching. Porter’s previous surgery involved the L3 and L4 vertebrates, and was to relive pressure on the spinal nerve column. The operation was done by Andrew Dossett, who performed the original surgery on Porter in November.
Porter’s latest health issue isn’t as big of a surprise as the first one, given his fall in last month’s NBA Draft. On draft night, the first 12 teams (the Clippers picked No. 12 and 13) didn’t draft Porter in part because of his medical records, which indicated that his back could be a long-term issue in his professional career.
In his introductory news conference in Denver, Nuggets officials said they would be patient with Porter because they were willing to take the long road with Porter and his recovery, because the payoff could be franchise-changing.
Porter previously told The Star in May, before the draft combine, that he was 100 percent healthy. At his introductory news conference, he said he could play, but would take time to get even more healthy. The Nuggets never committed to having Porter play in the summer league, which some took as a sign that he might not see the court for a while.
At the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., Missouri assistant men’s basketball coach Michael Porter Sr. wasn’t in attendance, despite his son Coban playing in the event. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin and assistants Cornell Mann and Chris Hollender were there to watch the majority of the program’s top recruits. Tigers star sophomore Jontay Porter was at the event to cheer his younger brother on though.
A source told The Star that Missouri director of player development Marco Harris is on the road recruiting in Porter Sr.’s place while his son recovers from surgery.
