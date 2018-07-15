A Florida running back commits to Mizzou football’s 2019 class

Glover Cook III, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound running back, committed to Missouri on Sunday to become the fifth member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class.
Cook, who attends Vanguard High School in Ocala, Fla., ran for 816 yards and four touchdowns on 119 carries this past season, according to MaxPreps. He had previously committed to Louisville but reopened his recruitment in March. In June, he released a top 10 list of schools that included Missouri, Louisville, Southern California, Central Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, West Virginia, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Kansas.
Even with the commitment, Mizzou still currently has the smallest 2019 recruiting class in the Southeastern Conference. Cook — a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports — joins defensive back Aidan Harrison, athlete Anthony Watkins, offensive lineman Jack Buford and quarterback Connor Bazelak in MU’s 2019 class.
KU, which has two class of 2019 commitments, and UCLA and Washington State, both of which currently have four, are the only Power Five schools with smaller 2019 recruiting classes than Mizzou’s. Syracuse has also secured just five commitments from class of 2019 prospects.
