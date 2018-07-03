After hiring this coach, Mizzou women's basketball will have siblings on its staff

After spending last season down one assistant coach, Missouri women’s basketball head coach Robin Pingeton has filled out her coaching staff. The program announced on Tuesday that Chris Bracey is the Tigers’ newest assistant coach.
Bracey is the brother of another MU women’s basketball assistant coach, Ashleen Bracey.
After spending eight seasons playing basketball overseas, Chris Bracey began coaching boys high school basketball in the Chicago area in 2012. He worked at three different schools, most recently Oak Park and River Forest High School from 2014-18.
"The game of basketball has always been my passion," Chris Bracey, who played collegiately at San Jose City College and West Texas A&M, said in a statement. "Joining the Mizzou Women's Basketball program provides me with a tremendous opportunity to teach life lessons through basketball, and basketball through life lessons. I am so excited to become part of the culture that Coach Pingeton and her staff have created in Columbia. The Tiger fans are extremely passionate, and the program is filled with exceptional people who share a common set of goals, values, beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors.”
Pingeton had just two assistant coaches last season after former player Raeshara Brown left the Tigers’ staff for personal reasons. Pingeton had said she talked to some candidates to fill Brown’s spot before last season, but she postponed making a hire after her father died in June 2017.
“We wanted the perfect fit and I believe we are getting just that,” Pingeton said in a statement. “Chris has a great mind for the game and has had great success as a player and coach. I wanted to bring in someone that was truly passionate about the game, was a tireless worker and someone who aligned with our values as a program. In addition, I am very confident that Chris is going to be a great recruiter and skill development coach. He will be a fantastic addition to our program."
Comments