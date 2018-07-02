Missouri quarterback Drew Lock threw five touchdown passes against Arkansas on Friday, giving him 43 this season.
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock threw five touchdown passes against Arkansas on Friday, giving him 43 this season. Michael Woods The Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock threw five touchdown passes against Arkansas on Friday, giving him 43 this season. Michael Woods The Associated Press

University of Missouri

Mizzou football will play Arkansas on Black Friday for fifth straight year

By Aaron Reiss

areiss@kcstar.com

July 02, 2018 01:15 PM

Missouri’s football game against Arkansas will take place on Black Friday for the fifth straight year. The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the two teams' 2018 matchup in Columbia will be the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m. CT, and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl will call the contest, which was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, Nov. 24.

Mizzou is 3-1 against the Razorbacks in their past four Black Friday matchups and 2-0 against Arkansas under coach Barry Odom. The lone loss came in 2015 at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks fired their then-head coach, Bret Bielema, almost immediately after the Tigers beat them last season. Arkansas’ new head coach, Chad Morris, was most recently the head coach at SMU.

Here’s the entirety of Mizzou’s 2018 schedule:

  • Sept. 1, vs. Tennessee-Martin, 3 p.m., SEC Network alternate channel

  • Sept. 8 vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m., either ESPN2 or ESPNU

  • Sept. 15, at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

  • Sept. 22, vs. Georgia, TBA

  • Sept. 29, bye week

  • Oct. 6, at South Carolina, TBA

  • Oct. 13, at Alabama, TBA

  • Oct. 20, vs. Memphis, TBA

  • Oct. 27, vs. Kentucky, TBA

  • Nov. 3, at Florida, TBA

  • Nov. 10, vs. Vanderbilt, TBA

  • Nov. 17, at Tennessee, TBA

  • Nov. 23, vs. Arkansas, 1:30 p.m., CBS

  Comments  