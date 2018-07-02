Mizzou football will play Arkansas on Black Friday for fifth straight year

Missouri’s football game against Arkansas will take place on Black Friday for the fifth straight year. The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the two teams' 2018 matchup in Columbia will be the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m. CT, and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.
Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl will call the contest, which was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, Nov. 24.
Mizzou is 3-1 against the Razorbacks in their past four Black Friday matchups and 2-0 against Arkansas under coach Barry Odom. The lone loss came in 2015 at Arkansas.
The Razorbacks fired their then-head coach, Bret Bielema, almost immediately after the Tigers beat them last season. Arkansas’ new head coach, Chad Morris, was most recently the head coach at SMU.
Here’s the entirety of Mizzou’s 2018 schedule:
- Sept. 1, vs. Tennessee-Martin, 3 p.m., SEC Network alternate channel
- Sept. 8 vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m., either ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Sept. 15, at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Sept. 22, vs. Georgia, TBA
- Sept. 29, bye week
- Oct. 6, at South Carolina, TBA
- Oct. 13, at Alabama, TBA
- Oct. 20, vs. Memphis, TBA
- Oct. 27, vs. Kentucky, TBA
- Nov. 3, at Florida, TBA
- Nov. 10, vs. Vanderbilt, TBA
- Nov. 17, at Tennessee, TBA
- Nov. 23, vs. Arkansas, 1:30 p.m., CBS
