Former Mizzou basketball guard Kassius Robertson signs with German pro team

Former All-SEC Missouri guard Kassius Robertson has signed with Medi Bayreuth, of the Basketball Bundesliga, Germany’s top professional league.
In his lone season at Mizzou, Robertson, a graduate transfer from Canisius, became the Tigers’ leader and unexpected top scorer in the absence of Michael Porter Jr. The Toronto native averaged 16.3 points and 2.3 assists per game and shot 43.2 percent from a three, a collegiate career-high for him.
Last Friday, the day after the NBA Draft, MU coach Cuonzo Martin said Robertson was still “working toward” landing a spot in the NBA Summer League, but instead Robertson will head to Europe. At 6 feet 3 and 180 pounds, he’s undersized to play his natural position, shooting guard, in the NBA.
"After careful consideration, my family, very close friends and I have made the decision that Bayreuth is the best choice for me to start my professional career here,” Robertson said in a team press release, translated from German to English. “Coach (Raoul) Korner has made it clear to me that his teams are defined by character-excellent and talented, hard-working players. I think that fits perfectly with my profile.”
In the release, Korner highlighted Robertson’s outside shooting and ability to score off the dribble.
Medi Bayreuth finished sixth in the Basketball Bundesliga 2017-18 regular season before losing in the league’s first playoff round.
Robertson will replace former Arizona guard Gabe York on the Medi Bayreuth roster, the team announced.
