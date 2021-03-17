Oklahoma’s second-leading scorer to miss game vs. Mizzou in men’s NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against UTSA, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

De’Vion Harmon, Oklahoma’s second leading scorer, will miss the first weekend of the men’s NCAA Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, Sooners coach Lon Kruger announced on Wednesday.

Oklahoma’s opening game is Saturday against Missouri at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tip off is 6:25 p.m.

Harmon, a 6-2 sophomore guard, averages 12.9 points. He’s also second on the team in assists at 2.0. He averages 32 minutes per game.

“He’s had a great year,” Kruger said. “Made tremendous progress. Players have this as a goal, to play in the NCAA Tournament. So it’s so sad for De’Vion. Just heartbroken that he’s not gonna have that opportunity this first weekend.

Kruger said players were tested when the team arrived in Indianapolis, and the results came back Tuesday.

The Sooners’ previous game was a loss to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on March 10 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. KU’s Jalen Wilson tested positive following that game.